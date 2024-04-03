What Types of Phone Calls Does the Do Not Call Registry Block?

The Do Not Call Registry does not stop unsolicited political calls, charitable calls, debt collection calls, informational calls or surveys that do not ask you to buy anything. It simply tells registered telemarketers not to call certain numbers.

Being on the Registry won’t stop calls from scammers making illegal calls. If an illegal robocall is made, those companies can be fined up to $50,120 per call.

