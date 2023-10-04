What to watch: Week 6 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates as he runs for a touchdown against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Every week throughout the season we’ll give you a college football viewing guide by highlighting the five best games of the coming weekend.

Not to mention, there are teams like No. 4 Ohio State (vs. undefeated Maryland), No. 9 USC (vs. Arizona), No. 10 Notre Dame (at No. 25 Louisville) and No. 13 Washington State (at UCLA) in potentially tricky spots.Time: Noon | TV: ABC | Line: UT -6.5 | Total: 60.

It’s the last time the Red River Rivalry will be played with Texas and Oklahoma as members of the Big 12. The two will move on to the SEC next year, but for now they are at the top of the Big 12 and mid-season contenders for the College Football Playoff. headtopics.com

Texas entered the year with major expectations and has mostly been dominant to this point in the season, including an impressive road win over Alabama. In the Longhorns’ most recent outing, they put up 661 yards of offense in a 40-14 blowout over Kansas to improve to 5-0.

Oklahoma is also 5-0 and looks much-improved after going 6-7 in 2022, its first season under Brent Venables. Included in that ugly season was a 49-0 blowout at the hands of Texas. The Sooners are out for revenge this time around with QB Dillon Gabriel fully healthy after missing last year’s meeting with a concussion. headtopics.com

