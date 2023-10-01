What to stream this week: Drake, 'Fair Play,' Assassin’s Creed Mirage and William Friedkin last film

It’s described as Mexico’s version of Bingo. The show is high-energy, easy to learn and has Sheila E. serving as the house band leader. There’s an opportunity in each episode to win $1 million.

It’s described as Mexico’s version of Bingo. The show is high-energy, easy to learn and has Sheila E. serving as the house band leader. There’s an opportunity in each episode to win $1 million. “Lotería Loca” debuts Monday on CBS and will also stream on Paramount+.premieres Wednesday on NBC. It takes place 30 years after the original Scott Bakula version and stars Raymond Lee as Ben, a physicist studying a time travel project called Quantum Leap. When Ben travels back in time, he’s unable to return, but leaps around in the past, inhabiting different bodies. The series also shows Raymond’s colleagues working to bring him back to the present. Episodes also stream on Peacock the next day.

— Paramount+ taps into the appeal of Korean-produced TV shows withAdapted from an award-winning short film, the series begins at a faraway motel where men go to meet prostitutes. It’s then revealed the men have been tricked to seek out the motel as a trap for a live black-market sale of human organs, and they’re the ones up for auction. Sounds intense, right? It gets worse. An earthquake hits, kicking off a fight for survival among a group of people who do not trust one another. All six-episodes drop Thursday. Jun Jong-seo of “Money Heist: Korea” is one of the stars.

— Omar Sy resumes his role as France’s favorite charming professional thief in a seven-episode, third installment of Netflix’sSy plays Assane, a man with a gift for disguise and deception, who targets those he believes deserve it. Assane has modeled himself after the protagonist in a book of stories called “Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar.” The series began with Assane scheming to avenge the wrongful conviction and death of his late father. In season three, debuting Thursday, Assane’s mother needs his help.— Basim Ibn Ishaq, the protagonist of, needs to use stealth and cunning to survive the mean streets of 9th century Baghdad. That’s quite the change from the blustering, kill-’em-all Viking who led the last installment of Ubisoft’s venerable franchise. For players who enjoy getting the job done without drawing too much attention — you know, like an assassin — Mirage could be a return to form for a series that may have become too ambitious. Ubisoft describes the new chapter as a “heartfelt homage” to the 2007 original that’s more tightly focused on one bustling city rather than sprawling all over the globe. The knives come out Thursday on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S/One and PC.

— Let’s leap forward in time to the 1930s, the golden age of pulp, when all sorts of dastardly villains are plotting world domination. The last stand against tyranny is, a bunch of “misfits and scoundrels” with the particular sets of skills needed to stop the evildoers. This spunky adventure comes from Harebrained Schemes, the studio behind the cult favorite Shadowrun series. Like those games, it features turn-by-turn, team-based battles, but there are also real-time infiltration sequences that let you get the jump on the bad guys before they even see you. If you like your stealth and strategy mixed with a wry sense of humor, you can join the League on Tuesday, Oct. 3, on Xbox X/S/One and PC.