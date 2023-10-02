What to order at McDonald’s, according to dietitians — yes, they eat there, too

McDonald's lovers can rejoice knowing that even dietitians indulge in fast food, and there are expert-approved choices on the menu.McDonald’s lovers can rejoice knowing that even dietitians indulge in fast food, and there are expert-approved choices on the menu.

McDonald’s lovers can rejoice knowing that even dietitians indulge in fast food, and there are expert-approved choices on the menu. While being a frequent visitor to the Golden Arches isn’t recommended, the occasional meal isn’t all that bad.

Brittany Werner, MS, RDN from the nutritional program Working Against Gravity, pointed out that it’s one of the “lower-calorie options on McDonald’s current menu” and “the balance of macronutrients is on point.”. The bowl of whole-grain oats with cream and brown sugar is topped with red and green apples, cranberries and two kinds of raisins.

On the other hand, the McNuggets Happy Meal is a good way to downsize your order for smaller serving sizes, Allie Echeverria, MS, RD, LD, said. The, including the sides of fries and apple slices, comes out to 475 calories, 24 grams of protein and 46 grams of carbs. headtopics.

McDonald's lovers can rejoice knowing that even dietitians indulge in fast food, and there are expert-approved choices on the menu.

McDonald’s lovers can rejoice knowing that even dietitians indulge in fast food, and there are expert-approved choices on the menu.

First and foremost, registered dietitians advise against being a regular at the fast-food chain “due to the high levels of unhealthy fats, sodium, sugar and other additives present in most of their menu items,” Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian and nutrition consultant for Consumer Health Digest, told

While being a frequent visitor to the Golden Arches isn’t recommended, the occasional meal isn’t all that bad.

Some registered dietitians told Parade exactly what they would order at McDonald’s for quick and convenient comfort food while still being health conscious. Here are their suggestions:. The breakfast sandwich — which contains a Grade A egg, Canadian bacon and American cheese on an English muffin with butter — is 310 calories, and has 17 grams of protein and 30 grams of carbs.

Brittany Werner, MS, RDN from the nutritional program Working Against Gravity, pointed out that it’s one of the “lower-calorie options on McDonald’s current menu” and “the balance of macronutrients is on point.”. The bowl of whole-grain oats with cream and brown sugar is topped with red and green apples, cranberries and two kinds of raisins.

At 320 calories with 6 grams of proteins, this is another great McD’s option.? Dietitians agree that the nostalgic meal is a good choice — but they’re split on whether the hamburger or McNuggets Happy Meal is better. The main difference between the two is the main course, since both come with kid-sized fries and apple slices.comes in at 475 calories with 22 grams of protein and 62 grams of carbs — and the plain hamburger rather than a cheeseburger saves you 50 calories.

On the other hand, the McNuggets Happy Meal is a good way to downsize your order for smaller serving sizes, Allie Echeverria, MS, RD, LD, said. The, including the sides of fries and apple slices, comes out to 475 calories, 24 grams of protein and 46 grams of carbs.

“With a decent protein content and fewer refined carbohydrates, saturated fats and calories than a classic cheeseburger, the McNuggets are a slightly more balanced choice,” Costa said. “However, eating these in moderation is vital due to their processed nature and lengthy ingredients list.”

Dietitians agree that the nostalgic meal is a good choice — but they’re split on whether the hamburger or McNuggets Happy Meal is better.It seems obvious, but dietitians noted the importance of drinking water when consuming fast food, especially when it’s high in sodium.

“Water can help offset the salt’s effects by aiding in maintaining proper fluid balance in the body,” Trista Best, RD, LD, MPH, a registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, said.

“It can also help quench thirst more effectively than sugary or calorie-laden beverages. Choosing water over soda or other sugary drinks is a smart choice for both nutritional and overall health reasons.”

