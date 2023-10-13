What to make of the UAW's shifting strike tactics after the latest escalation

The thinking is that to convince members to ratify a potential new contract, UAW President Shawn Fain and the union's leadership will need to convince autoworkers that the union has fought as hard as possibleDETROIT – A shift in strategy by the United Auto Workers union this week has some analysts wondering if the parties are — perhaps, counterintuitively — getting closer to a deal.

Some Wall Street analysts and industry experts think this week's shift in strategy could be a sign that UAW leaders feel a deal with Ford is close, and that they're increasing pressure as a tactic to get the deal over the finish line — and to help sell a potential tentative deal to their members.

But the UAW's leaders may be looking one more step ahead, to the process of selling a tentative deal with Ford to their members.

"In another week or two, Fain should be able to credibly announce that he has forced Ford into one last capitulation (battery plants?), and that UAW members have secured the last few ounces of wage, benefits, and job protection concessions that they can get," Lache wrote Thursday to investors.

"Hitting a very high-dollar, high-profitable plant, it certainly gets Ford's attention very quickly," said Art Wheaton, a labor professor at the Worker Institute at Cornell University. "It also sends a huge message to Stellantis and General Motors. headtopics.com

While Fain declined to expand strikes against GM and Stellantis Friday, Wells Fargo's Langan thinks that doesn't necessarily mean they're spared. Another includes the automakers holding out for the union to deplete its resources, specifically its strike and defense fund. Or, the UAW could continue rotating strikes or filing additional unfair labor practice charges against the companies. Yet another outcome could see the sides seeking mediation or legal resources.

700 employees at Kokomo Stellantis plants temporarily laid off amidst ongoing UAW strike

Stellantis announces 700 Kokomo employees to be temporarily laid off amidst UAW strike

