What to know about this weekend’s hunter’s moon

The moon won’t be the only celestial orb on the big stage. Jupiter — the biggest planet in our solar system — will try to outshine the moon, though the moon will still be the brightest spot in the sky. The gas giant will hang just south of the moon.

“What’s great about the moon at this time of year, as it gets darker earlier and stays darker later, the moon rises right around sunset when it’s full so you get these beautiful low-hanging moons in the sky,” said Noah Petro, a scientist with the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter project at NASA.Different cultures give names to the moon, often based on common seasonal activities.

The hunter’s moon, and the harvest moon that precedes it, are characterized by moonrises of 30 minutes — compared with the typical 50 minutes. Essentially, these are early evening moonrises. The longer hours of light make the full moons in September and October ideal times for harvesting and hunting. The moon will rise at the same time for several nights before and after the hunter’s moon. headtopics.com

Since the hunter’s moon is a full moon, the moon will illuminate at 100%. Remember the moon rises in the east and sets in the west.Sky watchers in Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia get a special treat this weekend because will they get to see a partial lunar eclipse — the last lunar eclipse of the year.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when an imperfect alignment of the sun, Earth and the moon causes a portion of the Earth’s shadow to obscure parts of the moon - without fully covering it.“This will not be something that people will immediately recognize,” Petro said. “The moon will be passing through a portion of the Earth’s shadow, so it will dim.” headtopics.com

Lunar eclipses almost always occur on the heels of solar eclipses, Petro said. About two weeks after, to be exact. The “ring of fire” eclipse graced our skies just two weeks ago.

Read more:

adndotcom »

What to know about this weekend’s Hunter’s MoonThe moon won’t be the only celestial orb on the big stage. Jupiter — the biggest planet in our solar system — will try and outshine the moon. Read more ⮕

Full October hunter’s moon to shine this weekend, followed by 3 meteor showersWill it be another supermoon? Here's the lowdown on the upcoming full moon of October 2023. Read more ⮕

October 2023 full 'Hunter's Moon' to light up sky this weekendThe end of October brings the full “Hunter's Moon,' and for some observers, it will be eclipsed by Earth. Read more ⮕

This weekend's lunar eclipse coincides with Hunter's MoonJustin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps company. Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment. Read more ⮕

Full hunter’s moon to shine this weekend, followed by 3 meteor showersHere's the lowdown on the October 2023 full moon. Read more ⮕

What Your Sign Needs To Know For This Weekend's Full Moon Lunar EclipseIt's closing out an intense cycle. Read more ⮕