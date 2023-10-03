What to know about the Vatican meeting on the Catholic Church’s future

Pope Francis addresses pilgrims during a prayer vigil in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. (Vatican Media/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)VATICAN CITY — Delegates from around the globe are converging on Vatican City for the opening of an unprecedented assembly seen as part of the broadest consultation on the direction of the faith since the 1960s.

For the first time, lay people with voting rights — including women — will be participating in a synod, the church's leading consultative body and a forum previously reserved for senior clerics. This assembly will be followed by a second one in October 2024, after which a set of recommendations are expected to go to the pope.

Pope Francis officially announced the “Synod on Synodality” in 2021, asking regional churches to produce topics to ponder., from how to elevate the role of women in ministry and administration to ways to welcome divorced people, the LBGTQ+ community and polygamists in the church. The synod will also consider more “concrete steps” to prevent clerical sexual abuse and offer justice to victims, though victims’ rights groups have denounced the synod for not taking the issue seriously enough.

For the first time, lay people with voting rights — including women — will be participating in a synod, the church's leading consultative body and a forum previously reserved for senior clerics. This assembly will be followed by a second one in October 2024, after which a set of recommendations are expected to go to the pope.

Amid liberal revolt, pope signals openness to blessings for gay couples

The extent to which the synod is an exercise in Catholic theology or an instrument for liberal reform is being hotly contested. The Vatican is downplaying expectation of rapid change, something liberal Catholics have hoped for. But conservatives — including five cardinalsto the pope on the eve of the synod — are warning that it could provoke violations of established doctrine. They have called on Francis to reaffirm church teaching that homosexuality is “contrary” to God’s law and to definitively state that the priesthood is a sacrament “exclusive” to “baptized males.”Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming gathering.