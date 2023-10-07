What to Know About Hitting a Weight Loss Plateau While on Ozempic or Wegovy

Kristen Fischer is a journalist who has covered health news for more than a decade. Her work has appeared in outlets like Healthline, Prevention, and HealthDay.Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years of experience in consumer-facing health and wellness content.Weight loss plateaus can happen regardless of what weight loss method a person is using.
In other words, your weight will plateau—or reach a point when it becomes more difficult to lose more of it, experts say.. “No one loses 100% of their weight. Just like when you give medicine for blood pressure, the pressure falls but not to zero. It stabilizes at some point.
Here, we break down why you'll hit a weight-loss plateau on these medications, whether it makes sense to still take these drugs, and what to do if you do hit a plateau while taking them.
According to Lampe Dominguez, the weight loss process actually increases your appetite and forces you to use less energy (i.e., burn fewer calories)—this is in an attempt to regain any lost body weight or prevent additional weight loss.With medications like Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide), people are still likely to hit weight loss plateaus.
In one clinical trial, people taking semaglutide hit weight loss plateaus about 60 weeks after starting the medication."Our long-term data is limited at this point," said Lampe Dominguez. "There's no data showing that people regained when they stayed on the medication." However, another study found that people who stopped taking it gained back about two-thirds of the weight they had lost.
Being on them, he explained, can give you an opportunity that you wouldn’t have otherwise had to create healthier habits. You may be more willing to eat a more nutritious diet, for example, or exercise more.
The best thing to do is to get advice from your doctor if you seem to stop losing weight on Ozempic or Wegovy,One option would be to stop taking the medication, but Lampe Dominguez doesn't advise it because evidence shows patients will likely regain any weight loss.It's also possible that you can still lose weight even after you notice your weight has been at a standstill.