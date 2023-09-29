What to know about fall flu, coronavirus and RSV vaccines for kids

Public health experts and medical providers are warning that respiratory viruses are on the rise and will pose a severe risk to children this fall. Flu cases among children have not seen a significant spike so far, but Combs warned that it’s not only high case loads that are concerning during this virus season, but also the severity of the illnesses.

One hypothesis explaining this increase is a national decline in vaccination rates, according to Sarah Ash Combs, an emergency medicine physician at Children’s National Hospital in Washington.When fewer people get vaccinated, herd immunity weakens, rendering communities more vulnerable to the spread of infectious diseases. This poses a significant threat to children, particularly kids younger than six months who cannot receive certain vaccinations or those who have preexisting medical conditions, as they depend on high vaccination rates in the wider population for protection.

“[I] have seen children who were otherwise healthy — these aren't children with chronic diseases, chronic lung disease, asthma — [they're] just otherwise healthy school-aged children coming in and needing escalation of respiratory support,” Combs said.She said she recommends parents get their children the necessary vaccinations to help minimize the likelihood of severe illness during the coming months.