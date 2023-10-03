What to know about Elijah McClain's death and the criminal trial of two officers

FILE - Former Officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right, attend an arraignment at the Adams County Justice Center in Brighton, Colo., Jan. 20, 2023. The two officers face felony charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

Cina said Tuesday that he didn’t have enough evidence to determine if McClain's death was an accident or if the neck restraint used by officers contributed to it. Here’s what you need to know about McClain’s death and the trial underway in state court:The neck hold maneuver, called a carotid control hold, restricts the flow of blood to a person’s brain, rendering them temporarily unconscious. Neck restraints have been banned in many states following the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

“Some forensic pathologists would consider this whole case an accident. I believe some forensic pathologists would consider the whole case a homicide,” Cina said. “I’m in between. The restraint may have done something, but that’s not enough for me to make it a homicide.

Jurors were shown surveillance video from the store of McClain wearing the mask and waiting to pay for three cans of ice tea. No one else in the store appeared concerned that he was in a mask, although the clerk’s back was to the camera. headtopics.com

Following the protests over Floyd's death in 2020, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis directed Colorado’s attorney general to open a new investigation. Two paramedics and three officers were indicted by a state grand jury in 2021.

Cina later revised his report based on additional medical information and more extensive body worn camera footage than he initially received, he said. Roedema, a former Marine who is currently suspended without pay, had been with the department for five years before McClain's death.

