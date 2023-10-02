The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Armed members of “G9 and Family” march in a protest against Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

US and Kenya sign defense agreement ahead of planned Haiti deployment

ONU votará resolución para autorizar despliegue de fuerzas armadas en HaitíEl Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU someterá a votación el lunes una resolución que autoriza el despliegue de una fuerza internacional en Haití durante un año para ayudar a frenar la violencia de las pandillas y restaurar la seguridad, a fin de que la nación caribeña pueda realizar unas elecciones…

Haiti first requested such an intervention in October 2022, but neither the U.S. nor the U.N. were willing to lead one, and U.S. efforts to persuade Canada to do so were unsuccessful.to the U.N. Security Council to authorize the force, and the council was expected to vote on it Monday afternoon.

first requested the immediate deployment of an armed force in October 2022

. At that time, a powerful gang alliance known as “G9 and Family” led by a former police officer had seized control of a key fuel terminal in the capital of Port-au-Prince, paralyzing the country and cutting off access to water, fuel and basic goods.

The gang eventually allowed fuel trucks to enter the area, but since then, gangs have only grown more powerful. From Jan. 1 to Aug. 15, more than 2,400 people in Haiti have been reported killed, more than 950 kidnapped and more than 900 injured, according to U.N. statistics.as rival gangs warring over territory pillage communities. Haiti’s National Police have launched several operations targeting gangs, but the police agency is under resourced, with only 10,000 active officers for a country of more than 11 million people.U.N. Security Council approval of a deployment of a foreign armed force to Haiti helps gives the intervention weight under international law. The council has 15 members, and a majority of nine votes is needed for a decision.

Only five members, the U.S., U.K., China, France and Russia, are allowed to veto proposals. Just one veto means a decision or resolution would not be approved. Countries also can abstain instead of casting a veto.The seven-page resolution drafted by the U.S. government and obtained by The Associated Press would authorize a one-year deployment of a multinational armed force to help Haiti fight gangs. It welcomes Kenya’s offer to lead the force, which would be funded by voluntary contributions, with the

The resolution calls for the force to be reviewed after nine months, and for leaders of the mission to inform the council of the mission’s goals, rules of engagement, financial needs and other issues before a full deployment.

The resolution calls for the force to work with Haiti’s National Police to “counter gangs and improve security conditions” as well as secure key infrastructure such as ports, the airport and critical intersections. The force also would be allowed to “adopt urgent temporary measures on an exceptional basis” to prevent deaths and help secure the country.However, Haitians also acknowledge there are few other options that could help quell violence inflicted by gangs estimated to control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince.at least three major foreign military interventions

The last time a force was deployed to Haiti was in June 2004, when the U.N. approved a stabilization mission after former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide was overthrown in a rebellion initially organized by a street gang. The upheaval prompted the U.S., France, Canada and Chile to send troops that were soon replaced by the U.N. mission that ended in 2017.

The U.N. mission was marred by allegations that more than 100 U.N. peacekeepers had engaged in sexual misconduct, including sexual abuse of minors. Also, sewage runoff from a U.N. peacekeeper camp was blamed for a cholera epidemic in which nearly 10,000 people died.