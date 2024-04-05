What to Expect from Apple's tvOS 18 Update

tvOS 18 is Apple 's upcoming new operating system for the Apple TV streaming media player and HomePod speakers. After a packed tvOS 17 update, it's unclear what the company might unveil to revamp the existing features for this hardware, apart from minor tweaks. With iOS 18 expected to feature a major revamp focused on AI, here's what we know about tvOS 18.

What will Apple call the next tvOS update? While it’s difficult to predict what Apple might call macOS system versions, it’s pretty straightforward with tvOS. If Apple follows the trend, tvOS 17’s successor will be called tvOS 18. As of now, we still don't know the internal codename for this operating system. But even when we do, it won't matter, as it won't change how the company will name tvOS. tvOS 18 features Unlike hardware releases, it isn't easy to know which software improvements Apple will bring to its new operating system since it's all in-hous

Tvos 18 Apple Operating System Apple TV Homepod Update Software Improvements

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BGR / 🏆 234. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple apps reporting outages: What you need to knowThe impacted apps included the App Store, Apple TV, Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Vision Pro’s first software update is here, so what improvements can you expect?Stan, also known as Stako, is a smartphone enthusiast who loves exploring the limits of Android customization. His journey with mobile tech began with the Nokia 5110 and evolved with devices like the BlackBerry 9350 Curve and Samsung Galaxy A4.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

12 Apple announcements to expect at WWDC 2024After a packed WWDC 2023, Apple could have even more announcements for WWDC 2024. Here's everything you should expect to be unveiled.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Dead by Daylight's New Update Brings Back the Twins, Patch Notes RevealedA new update is now live in DBD, and players can expect several changes.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Exciting Apple roadmap reveals when to expect iPhone SE 4, foldable iPhone, AR glasses, and moreAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Update Chrome NOW: Google Releases Critical Security Update for BrowserSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »