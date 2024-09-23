What To Do Before Taking On A New Leadership Role

What you do before you start a leadership role is critical to your success in the first 90 days and beyond. It’s tempting rely on what you know and what’s served you well before, but you risk jumping to the wrong conclusions and heading off in the wrong direction. Instead, be intentional about how you leave, replenish your energy and relationships, and learn about what it takes to succeed in your new role .

