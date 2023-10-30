What time is trick-or-treating in N.J.? Some towns are limiting hours.

Published: Oct. 30, 2023, 9:36 a.m.With Halloween right around the corner, some New Jersey towns are outlining when the witches, superheroes and dinosaurs can come by neighbors to trick-or-treat.

Most towns don’t have set times for trick-or-treating, but some have outlined guidelines or announced when certain roads will be car-free for trick-or-treating on Halloween.changed the actual date of trick-or-treatingIn Toms River, officials made the decision so there isn’t a conflict with the long-running township Halloween parade on Oct. 31.

"We want children to come to the parade with their families on Halloween but still enjoy the time-honored tradition of trick-or-treating," Toms River Mayor Maurice B. Hill previously said.Here's an incomplete list of municipalities in the state that have set timeframes for trick-or-treating this year:Hammonton: 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 31Haworth: Certain car-free zones from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 31

Cape May: 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 (Washington Street from Jefferson Street to Union Street will be closed)Franklin Township: 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 31Highland Park: downtown businesses, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31Allendale: 9 p.m. curfew on Oct. 30 and 31; Main Street, between Church and High streets, will be closed to cars on Oct. 31 between 5-8 p.m.Pine Beach: Curfew is 8 p.m. on Oct. 30Toms River: No official curfew, but asked to be off township streets by 9 p.m. on Oct. 30Greenwich Township: 5-7 p.

