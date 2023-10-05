What Time Does Loki Season 2 Premiere on Disney Plus?

Loki season 2 is nearly upon us, with the highly anticipated second season of the Marvel series premiering on Disney+ on Thursday, October 5th. When the first trailers for Loki season 2 were released the series was given a Friday, October 6th premiere, which would have seen it be available to stream on Disney+ in the wee-hours of the morning.

What time will Loki season 2 be released?The first episode of Loki season 2 will premire on Disney+ at 9 PM Eastern Time, Thursday, October 5th. That means across other time zones in the United States Loki season 2 will premiere at 8 PM Central Time, 7 PM Mountain Time, and 6 PM Pacific Time.

"He's become that and I remember [Michael] Waldron and I would talk a lot about in season one or just kind of acknowledge in season one, so much of the first two, three phases of Marvel storytelling do track back through Loki and the choices he made, Even Thanos coming to Earth is a ramification of Loki not doing his job in Avengers," Kevin Wright explained.

Loki season 2 Rotten Tomatoes scoreAs of this writing, with over 60 reviews total, Loki season 2 has an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though the Marvel series has already earned a Certified Fresh distinction, it is sitting at a lower score than Loki season 1, which had a 91%. ComicBook.com's own Nicole Drum rated the new season of Loki a 3. headtopics.com

