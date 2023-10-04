What The White Owl Ahsoka Sees Is & What It Means

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary A mysterious white bird appears towards the end of the Ahsoka season 1 finale, but this seemingly innocuous creature has a long history with Ahsoka Tano throughout her Star Wars appearances.

The three Force-wielders of Mortis are known as the Father, the Daughter, and the Son. While most viewers will, understandably, mistake them for representing the light side, dark side, and “balanced” Force, they more closely align to the concepts of the Cosmic Force (Father), Living Force (Daughter), and the Dark Side of the Force (Son).

The White Owl Ahsoka Sees Is Almost Certainly Morai The white owl seen at the end of “Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord” is most likely Morai, a female convor who debuted in Rebels. Morai typically appears in key moments in Ahsoka Tano’s story, flying above Darth Vader when he visits the wreckage of the Tribunal and finds Ahsoka’s Clone Wars-era lightsaber.

Read more:

screenrant »

Amazing Shin Hati Cosplay Looks Uncannily Like Ahsoka's Dark Jedi PadawanShin Hati is brought to life in an Ahsoka cosplay.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Easter Egg Ties Series to Jedi: Fallen OrderStar Wars: Ahsoka fans have spotted an Easter egg reference to a pivotal character introduced in [...]

Star Wars: Can Ahsoka's Finale Stick the Landing?Will Star Wars: Ahsoka deliver a satisfying finale with Episode 8? Or does it just need to set up [...]

How ‘Ahsoka’ Sets Up the Next ‘Star Wars’ MovieA plan is forming.

Star Wars Answers The One Ahsoka Question EVERYBODY'S Been AskingStar Wars answers a popular Ahsoka question.

Ahsoka and Huyang Almost Starred In a Very Different Star Wars Spin-offBefore 'Ahsoka,' 'The Clone Wars' almost had a very different spinoff.