What the Van Jefferson Trade Means for the Falcons and Rams

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder got much-needed help in the receiving corps two days after the first 300-yard passing game of his career.NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the Falcons picked up wide receiver Van Jefferson and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the Falcons' sixth-rounder in the same draft.

If Jefferson can reach his 2021 output from the Rams Super Bowl run, he can help a Falcons team in an NFC South that's up for grabs. His production has slowed but his yards per catch average would rank ahead of most of the current Falcons roster.The Falcons have winnable games over the next six weeks, including divisional games against New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Source - Falcons trade for Rams WR Van Jefferson - ESPNThe Falcons have traded for Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, a source told ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

Rams trade WR Van Jefferson to the Atlanta FalconsRams will reportedly send the wide receiver, who was a 2020 second-round pick from Florida, and their seventh-round pick in 2025 for Atlanta’s sixth-round pick

Rams reportedly trade WR Van Jefferson to Falcons for 6th-round pickThe Los Angeles Rams are moving on from one of their 2021 Super Bowl season standouts.

Rams agree to trade receiver Van Jefferson to the Atlanta FalconsThe L.A. Rams have agreed to terms on a trade to send receiver Van Jefferson and a seventh-round draft pick in 2025 to Atlanta for a sixth-round pick.

Rams trading WR Van Jefferson to Falcons in draft pick swapThe Falcons are bolstering their receiving corps in acquiring 2020 second-round pick Van Jefferson from the Rams.

Report: Los Angeles Rams trade former second-round pick Van JeffersonLast month it was Cam Akers. This month it’s Van Jefferson.