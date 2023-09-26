What the Hell Does 'Frasier's Theme Song Even Mean?

Tossed salad and scrambled eggs?! Huh? The 1990s Gave Us Some of TV's Best Theme Songs Generations later, we still sing those popular '90s theme songs as if they were big radio hits, from the themes of The Beverly Hillbillies, to The Brady Bunch, or The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Around the 2000s, that started to change, as reality TV took over. Dramas and sitcoms began scaling back on their theme songs. They were either short jingles, or in some cases, nothing at all. It was rare that we'd get a drawn-out opening theme, complete with a singer. The Big Bang Theory's theme by The Barenaked Ladies is one of the few that comes to mind in the past few years that is reminiscent of the past.

RELATED: 'Seinfeld,' 'Friends,' and 'ER' Made For ‘90s Must-See TV TV theme songs were still holding on in the 1990s. At the top of the list was "I'll Be There For You" by The Rembrandts, which opened every episode of Friends. There were also the sung openings for Saved By the Bell and the previously mentioned Fresh Prince. The era of wordless themes was already beginning, with some truly peculiar but catchy intros. The Seinfeld theme is truly odd, but also unforgettable.

After almost 20 years, Frasier is back, and he's listening. The hit Cheers spinoff is getting the reboot treatment on Paramount+, and while it will be quite different from the original, with almost none of the original cast returning (Peri Gilpin is set to guest star) and with Dr. Crane moving from Seattle back to Boston, it'll surely be a fun walk down memory lane. Regardless, we will still have the Frasier which ran on NBC for eleven seasons and won numerous Emmy Awards. While Frasier's strong writing, and its stellar cast of characters, including not just Frasier, but his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), father Martin (John Mahoney), his live-in nurse Daphne (Jane Leeves), and Frasier's radio show producer Roz (Peri Gilpin), are what we loved most (let's not forget Eddie the dog either), Frasier also had one of the most interesting theme songs in TV history, though one that made almost no sense. What did all of that stuff about tossed salad and scrambled eggs really mean?

Kelsey Grammer Sings 'Frasier's Theme Song From a purely visual and auditory standpoint, Frasier's theme song is simple. For the intro, we get a simple image of Frasier's title card and an outline of the Seattle skyline over a black background. There are none of the cheesy still-shot images of the cast like so many sitcoms have. Then there's the song itself. It's not loud and complicated. It's just a light jazz band, warm and comforting, like a hug, as we sit down for the night, welcoming us to the show.

The theme song is actually found at the end of a Frasier episode. It's not done by a famous band, but Kelsey Grammer singing it all alone. Grammer's deep voice makes him sound like a crooner. It's soothing, but if you can pull yourself out of the calmness brought by Grammer's voice and listen to the lyrics, there's a lot to unpack. The lyrics are a head-scratcher that makes little sense on the first listen. Heck, even by the series finale, fans were still confused by what it all meant, even though they'd heard that thirty-second outro maybe hundreds of times. In Frasier's theme song, Grammer sings, "Hey baby, I hear the blues a-callin', tossed salads and scrambled eggs. Oh my. And maybe I seem a bit confused. Yeah maybe, but I got you pegged! But I don't know what to do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs. They're callin' again. Scrambled eggs all over my face." What?

'Frasier's Theme Song Lyrics Actually Make Sense In 2012, the composer of "Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs," Bruce Miller, went into great detail explaining the meaning behind the Frasier theme while speaking with Frasier writer Ken Levine. Miller had previously composed the theme for another hit series, Wings. He was then asked by the creators to come up with a theme for Frasier. He said, "I was told they wanted something pretty eclectic and jazzy, but to avoid any direct references to specific subject matter. So it was necessary to stay away from words about psychiatry, radio shows, the name Frasier, and anything else directly indicating aspects of the show." Miller said he immediately wrote the music himself, but as he's a composer and not a lyricist, he needed help in creating the lyrics. He called a friend of his named Darryl Phinnesse for help and told him what the show was about. Phinnesse later called back with the "Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs" idea. As anyone would be, Miller was confused, until the lyricist explained the meaning behind the words. Now understanding what Phinnesse was getting at, Miller even contributed a few lines himself.

On the show, Dr. Frasier Crane works as a psychologist with his own call-in radio show, where he listens to a caller's problems and gives them advice. It's how many episodes open, and has made for some of the series' funniest moments. The line, "Hey baby I hear the blues a-callin'" is about those people calling in with their blues, their problems. "But maybe I seem a bit confused" is about Frasier himself. Dr. Crane might be highly educated, but his own personal life is usually as big of a mess as those calling him for support. "Maybe, but I got you pegged" refers to Frasier understanding and helping those callers.

"They're calling again" is of course about getting more calls. So what's the deal with "Tossed salad and scrambled eggs?" This refers to the problems of the callers. A tossed salad and scrambled eggs are things tossed and turned and stirred all about, like our chaotic lives. "But I don't know what to do with these tossed salads and scrambled eggs" is about how tough his job is and how he doesn't always have the answers. "Gotta deal with these crazies every day," as Miller explained it. Miller wanted the great jazz singer Mel Torme to sing the song, but producers asked that he try Kelsey Grammer instead. Of course, his voice was perfect, just as the "Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs" lyrics are, whether you completely understand them or not.