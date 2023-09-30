What The Cast Of Fright Night Has Done Since 1985

What the Fright Night cast's been up to since 1985. Fright Night centers around teenager Charley Brewster, who seeks the help of a television host to prove that his next-door neighbor is a vampire.
Directed and written by Tom Holland, the creator of many iconic horror movies, the movie starred newcomer William Ragsdale alongside established, award-winning actors like Chris Sarandon and Roddy McDowall. The cast has done various things in the years since, both in the film industry and beyond. Here is what each of them has been up to since the release of Fright Night in 1985.
William Ragsdale as Charley Brewster A fresh face at the time of the movie's release, Ragsdale won the part of the movie's hero, a teenager desperately trying to prove his neighbor's a vampire and stop him from claiming more victims. Ragsdale followed Fright Night starring in its since reappraised sequel. In 1991, he led four seasons of the Fox sitcom Herman's Head. He later featured on the show Ellen, and led a short-lived ABC sitcom called Brother's Keeper. Since then, Ragsdale has made various television appearances, notably a stint in Justified.