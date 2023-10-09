What’s your favorite Washington Post lede from this week?

. Your helpful tips will ensure future chats are even more beneficial. For those who have been here since the start, you know how this works. In the submission box below, send your favorite lede, which is journalism speak for the opening line or paragraph of an article. This is typically a really interesting sentence to capture the reader’s attention.

I’m thrilled to report that you’ll be able to watch her Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern time for a new series called “,” on which she will be interviewing the iconic fashion designer Victoria Beckham! So while I want you to nominate ledes that resonate with you, I also want you to ask me thoughtful questions about our writing and reporting. I’m here to act as a liaison on your behalf.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State's suit against Pac-12The University of Washington asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State. The Pacific Northwest schools are seeking to prevent the conference’s departing members from standing in the way of their efforts to rebuild the league. A mediation process is ongoing between Oregon State and Washington State and the 10 departing Pac-12 members, according to the court filings. But two schools believe that shouldn’t stop the court case from proceeding

University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State's suit against Pac-12The University of Washington asked a court on Monday to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State.

University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State's suit against Pac-12Articles and videos about University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State’s suit against Pac-12 on FOX13 News | Seattle & Western Washington | Formerly Q13 News.

Washington Post crusades against ‘violent history’ of pumpkin spiceFall is here, which means pumpkin spice is everywhere - from food and drinks to home products. And despite the popularity of pumpkin spice, a recent study has suggested that people want even more of it. Researchers from Montclair State University analyzed roughly 20,000 social media posts with the hashtag pumpkinspice. More than 55% of these posts were positive, while 37% were considered neutral on the topic. Additionally, Google Trends shows that searches for “pumpkin spice” are

House border watchdog hits Mayorkas ‘stall tactics,’ threatens contemptNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your i

Buzz: Biden mean to his dogs, Gettysburg saved, Gingrich gets a VespaNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your i