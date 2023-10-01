What's New on Peacock in October 2023

October is looking to be a massive month for Peacock.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Peacock in October. IMSA – Laguna, CA – Rennsport #2 Porsche Carrera CupLive From the Ryder Cup 2023 World Athletics Track & Field – World Road Running Championships*

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, Season 1, New Episodes (E!) Available October 3: Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo) Available October 4: Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC) The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Men's All Around Final Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)Magnum P.I.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Alongside its wide theatrical release, the film adaptation of the video game sensation Five Nights at Freddy's will also be making its way to Peacock. The long-awaited and much-anticipated film stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard and is directed by Emma Tammi. The film follows a down-on-his-luck security guard who takes the nighttime job at the abandoned family entertainment center Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, only to quickly discover that its four animatronic mascots become murderous monsters after midnight.

Also making their way to Peacock, fresh from the big screen are DreamWorks Animations' Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, and the raunchy R-rated talking dog comedy Strays.

Available October 1: Back to the Future, 1985*Back to the Future III, 1990*Casper's Haunted Christmas, 2000Death Becomes Her, 1992E.T., The Extra Terrestrial, 1982The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005Hell Fest, 2018*How to Train Your Dragon, 2010*I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998*Inside Man, 2006The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997Krampus, 2015*Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, 2015Shaun of the Dead, 2004Step Brothers, 2008*Traffic, 2001Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008*Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023*1st Look, Season 15, New Episode (LXTV)2023 Rugby World Cup – South Africa v. Tonga*Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

IMSA – Laguna, CA – Rennsport #1 Porsche Carrera Cup

LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship – Final RoundNASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Talladega

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++Ryder Cup – Day 3Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets (English and Spanish)Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available October 2: ¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)Blessings Collegiate Invitational – Round 1

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Men's Team Final

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)NBC Nightly News (NBC)~The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)TODAY (NBC)~Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Women's Team Final

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)TODAY (NBC)~Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available October 5: 2023 Rugby World Cup – New Zealand v. Uruguay*All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Round 1

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Round 1Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)TODAY (NBC)~

Available October 6: 2023 Rugby World Cup – France v. Italy*All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Women's All Around Final*

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Round 2

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, Night 3 (Peacock Original)*Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 2PGA Tour Champions Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 1

PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Round 2NBC Nightly News (NBC)~Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)Strays, 2023*Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available October 7: 2023 Rugby World Cup – England v. Samoa2023 Rugby World Cup – Wales v. Georgia

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Individual Apparatus Finals – Day 1

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Round 3

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Big Ten College Football*

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – American Pharoah StakesDeadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 3LIGA MX – Chivas v. AtlasOn Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++PGA Tour Champions Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 2

PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Round 3The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Available October 8: 2023 Rugby World Cup – Fiji v. Portugal2023 Rugby World Cup – Tonga v. Romania

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Individual Apparatus Finals – Day 2

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Final RoundBreeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Juddmonte Spinster Stakes

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Final Round

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)Meet the Press (NBC)Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Final RoundSunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (English and Spanish) Available October 9: Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*The Turning Point: Martha’s Vineyard v. Desantis (MSNBC)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available October 10: Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LEGO: Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, New Episode (Peacock)NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Real Murderers of Atlanta, Season 2B, New Episodes (Oxygen)Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available October 11: Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Collegiate Golf – Jackson T Stephens Cup – Final Round

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)LPGA Buick Shanghai – Round 1The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)TODAY (NBC)~Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episodes (MSNBC)*

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available October 12: Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta #1 VP Racing SportsCar ChallengeThe Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open – Round 1The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)Superbuns, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available October 13: Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta #2 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta Michelin Pilot ChallengeJohn Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open – Round 2TODAY (NBC)~Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Available October 14: 2023 Rugby World Cup – Australia v. Fiji*Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans Part 2Notre Dame Football vs. USC

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open – Round 3Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Available October 15: 2023 Rugby World Cup – QuarterfinalEarth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)LIGA MX – Chivas v. AmericaMutual Of Omaha's Wild Kingdom: Protecting The Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++One Team: The Power Of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)Sunday Night Football – New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills (English and Spanish) Available October 16: 47 Ronin, 2013Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)Rob Zombie’s Halloween, 2007*Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++ Available October 17: Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Homicide For The Holidays, Season 5, New Episode (Oxygen)The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)NBC Nightly News (NBC)~Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Available October 18: Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Round 1NBC Nightly News (NBC)~The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Available October 19: Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)PGA Tour The ZOZO Championship – Round 2The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) Available October 20: 2023 Rugby World Cup – Semifinal*All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Round 3NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 1The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)