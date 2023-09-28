What's New on Paramount+ in October 2023

From the Frasier revival to new films like Pet Sematary: Bloodlines and Monster High 2, here's everything coming to Paramount+ in October. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Stephen King's Pet Sematary has come back from the dead once more with the prequel film Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, set in 1969 Jackson White stars as a young Jud Crandall, who becomes...

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Stephen King's Pet Sematary has come back from the dead once more with the prequel film Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, set in 1969 Jackson White stars as a young Jud Crandall, who becomes entangled in his hometown's curse and the mysterious cemetery that has ties to an ancient evil. The film also stars David Duchovny, Henry Thomas, Pam Grier, Forrest Goodluck, and Natalie Alyn Lind.

The much-anticipated revival of Frasier will be streaming on Paramount+ this October with Kelsey Grammer reprising the iconic role. The reboot will find the titular radio host and psychotherapist returning to Boston and reconnecting with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott).

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, the final film of the late great filmmaker William Friedkin, will be premiering in October. The film follows a naval officer who must stand trial for mutiny after taking command from a ship captain.

Paramount+ subscribers are in for some spooky (and not-so-spooky) treats this October.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, the final film of the late great filmmaker William Friedkin, will be premiering in October. The film follows a naval officer who must stand trial for mutiny after taking command from a ship captain. The film features an all-star cast that includes Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Lewis Pullman, Monica Raymund, and the late Lance Reddick.

Last year's monster hit musical is getting a sequel in Monster High 2, which finds Clawdeen (Miia Harris) having to travel to the world of humans before her true half-human, half-werewolf identity is exposed.

Check out the list below to see what other titles are coming to Paramount+ in October.

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

Related:You Can Call Frasier Crane Ahead of the Reboot’s PremiereA Simple Plan*Airplane II: The Sequel*Almost Famous*An American HauntingBend It Like Beckham*Best Defense*Big Game*Birthmarked*Chocolate City*ClerksCroupier*Dead Presidents*DefianceDistrict 9Doubt*Face/OffFear the Night*First Blood*Follow Her*God's Waiting Room*Hart's War*Hoosiers*In & Out*In The HeightsIndiana Jones and the Last CrusadeIndiana Jones and the Temple of DoomInto The Wild*Jackass Number TwoJohn Grisham's The RainmakerLara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of LifeLX 2048*Mansfield Park*Mean CreekMinority ReportMore American Graffiti*Mrs. Brown*Notorious*Pioneer Woman*Private PartsRambo: First Blood Part II*Salmon Fishing in the YemenSaving Private Ryan*School TiesSemper Fi*SilenceSleeping with the Enemy*Smokey and the Bandit*Smokey and the Bandit Part 3*Suspiria (1977)*The AviatorThe ContractorThe Curious Case of Benjamin Button*The FirmThe Host*The Italian Job (1969)The Love GuruThe Missouri Breaks*The Original Kings of ComedyThe Queen*The Ring Two*The WarriorsTitanicUniversal SoldierVamps*What Lies Beneath*William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)* Available October 2: Lotería Loca (Season 1) Available October 3: The Young & the Restless (Season 51)

Available October 4: Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 6)Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices Available October 5: Bargain premiere Available October 6: The Caine Mutiny Court Martial premiere* Available October 9: The Starling Girl*

Available October 10: Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders premiere

Available October 11: Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019) (Season 3) Available October 12: Frasier premiere Available October 16: Vindicta premiere Available October 18: Teen Mom Family Reunion (Seasons 1-2)Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 3)Tyler Perry's Young Dylan (Season 3) Available October 24: Milli Vanilli premiereAir Disasters (Seasons 1-7)Reno 911! It's A Wonderful Heist