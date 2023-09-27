What's new on Netflix in October 2023 -- and what's leaving

Get ready for 'The Fall of the House of Usher,' new seasons of 'Lupin' and 'Big Mouth,' and much more Horror hit-maker Mike Flanagan (“The Haunting of Hill House,” “Midnight Mass”) has a new limited series, “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Oct. 12), an adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe’s classic story, with a modern twist.

Bruce Greenwood stars as the corrupt CEO of a family-owned, scandal-plagued pharmaceutical company forced to confront demons from his past when family members start dying — usually gruesomely. The sprawling cast includes Annabeth Gish, Carl Lumbly, Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas and Mary McDonnell.

Netflix NFLX, -0.44% also has the welcome return of Omar Sy in Season 3 of the French heist thriller series “Lupin” (Oct. 5); Season 7 of the raunchy animated comedy “Big Mouth” (Oct. 20); Season 7 of the Spanish high school drama “Elite” (Oct. 20); the hedge-fund erotic thriller “Fair Play” (Oct. 6); the comedy movie “Old Dads” (Oct. 20), starring Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokem Woodbine; and “Pain Hustlers” (Oct. 27), a satirical pharma drama starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans and Catherine O’Hara.

Netflix has a well-rounded lineup for October 2023.

On the documentary front, there’s “Beckham” (Oct. 4), about soccer superstar David Beckham; “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” (Oct. 11); and “Life on Our Planet” (Oct. 25), narrated by Morgan Freeman.

Also see: What’s coming in October to Hulu | Amazon’s Prime Video | Max

Netflix is also adding movies such as “Dune,” “Gladiator” and the first four “Mission: Impossible” movies (all Oct. 1).

And Netflix snuck it in at the end of September, but there’s also a new season of “The Great British Baking Show,” with new episodes every Tuesday and featuring new co-host Alison Hammond.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming and going in October (release dates are subject to change):

ONEFOUR: Against All Odds — Netflix Documentary60 Days In: Season 4American BeautyCasperCinderella ManDrake & Josh: Seasons 1-3ElysiumGladiatorKung Fu PandaMargot at the WeddingMission: ImpossibleMission: Impossible IIMy Best Friend’s WeddingRunaway BrideScarfaceSex and the City: The MovieThe Amazing Spider-ManThe FirmThe Little Rascals (1994)Oct. 2Oct. 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then — Netflix ComedyBeckham — Netflix Documentary

Race to the Summit — Netflix DocumentaryEverything Now — Netflix SeriesLupin: Part 3 — Netflix Series

A Deadly Invitation — Netflix FilmFair Play — Netflix FilmStrong Girl Nam-soon — Netflix SeriesAfterStranded with my Mother-in-Law — Netflix SeriesDI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix SeriesOct. 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul — Netflix Documentary

Once Upon a Star — Netflix FilmOct. 12The Fall of the House of Usher — Netflix SeriesLego Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 — Netflix FamilyThe Conference — Netflix FilmSpy KidsSpy Kids 3: Game OverCamp Courage — Netflix DocumentaryOggy Oggy: Season 3 — Netflix FamilyThe Devil on Trial — Netflix DocumentaryI Woke Up A Vampire — Netflix SeriesOct. 18Oct. 19Bebefinn: Season 2Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix — Netflix AnimeCrypto Boy — Netflix FilmNeon — Netflix SeriesBig Mouth: Season 7 — Netflix SeriesDisco Inferno — Netflix FilmElite: Season 7 — Netflix SeriesKandasamys: The Baby — Netflix FilmVjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris — Netflix DocumentaryPrincess Power: Season 2 — Netflix FamilyThe Family Business: Seasons 1-4Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone — Netflix ComedyAbsolute Beginners — Netflix SeriesLife on Our Planet — Netflix Documentary

Oct. 26Oct. 27Tore — Netflix Series

Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club — Netflix DocumentaryCastaway Diva — Netflix SeriesBotched Season 1Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga — Netflix Comedy

The RentalJexiThe ExpendablesThe Expendables 3American Pie: Girls’ RulesHalf & Half: Seasons 1-4Oct. 31CollateralFerris Bueller’s Day OffHey Arnold! The Jungle MovieLegends of the Hidden TempleNo Strings AttachedReservoir DogsTagged: Seasons 1-3The Pink PantherThe Thundermans: Seasons 1-2