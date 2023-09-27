What's new on Netflix in October 2023 -- and what's leaving

Get ready for 'The Fall of the House of Usher,' new seasons of 'Lupin' and 'Big Mouth,' and much more Horror hit-maker Mike Flanagan (“The Haunting of Hill House,” “Midnight Mass”) has a new limited series, “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Oct. 12), an adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe’s classic story, with a modern twist.
Bruce Greenwood stars as the corrupt CEO of a family-owned, scandal-plagued pharmaceutical company forced to confront demons from his past when family members start dying — usually gruesomely. The sprawling cast includes Annabeth Gish, Carl Lumbly, Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas and Mary McDonnell.
Netflix NFLX, -0.44% also has the welcome return of Omar Sy in Season 3 of the French heist thriller series “Lupin” (Oct. 5); Season 7 of the raunchy animated comedy “Big Mouth” (Oct. 20); Season 7 of the Spanish high school drama “Elite” (Oct. 20); the hedge-fund erotic thriller “Fair Play” (Oct. 6); the comedy movie “Old Dads” (Oct. 20), starring Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokem Woodbine; and “Pain Hustlers” (Oct. 27), a satirical pharma drama starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans and Catherine O’Hara.
On the documentary front, there’s “Beckham” (Oct. 4), about soccer superstar David Beckham; “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” (Oct. 11); and “Life on Our Planet” (Oct. 25), narrated by Morgan Freeman.
Netflix is also adding movies such as “Dune,” “Gladiator” and the first four “Mission: Impossible” movies (all Oct. 1).
And Netflix snuck it in at the end of September, but there’s also a new season of “The Great British Baking Show,” with new episodes every Tuesday and featuring new co-host Alison Hammond.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming and going in October (release dates are subject to change):
Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then — Netflix ComedyBeckham — Netflix Documentary
Race to the Summit — Netflix DocumentaryEverything Now — Netflix SeriesLupin: Part 3 — Netflix Series
A Deadly Invitation — Netflix FilmFair Play — Netflix FilmStrong Girl Nam-soon — Netflix SeriesAfterStranded with my Mother-in-Law — Netflix SeriesDI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix SeriesOct. 11
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul — Netflix Documentary
Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone — Netflix ComedyAbsolute Beginners — Netflix SeriesLife on Our Planet — Netflix Documentary
Oct. 26Oct. 27Tore — Netflix Series
