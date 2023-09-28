What's New on Max in October 2023

From the recent blockbuster hit Meg 2: The Trench to new episodes of Doom Patrol and Our Flag Means Death, here's everything coming to Max in October. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Hot off the big screen is Meg 2: The Trench, featuring Jason Statham reprising his role as Jonas Taylor as he teams up with his brother-in-law (Wu Jing) to take on a new swarm of Megalodons...

David Jenkins and Taika Waititi's smash-hit pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death is returning for a second season, featuring the return of Rhys Darby as the so-called gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet. Another show launching its second season in October is Julian Fellowes' historical drama The Gilded Age, with Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski returning as Bertha Russell and Agnes van Rhijn.

The DC superhero series Doom Patrol will be streaming its final episodes this October, as fans get ready to say goodbye to their favorite misfit superhero team.

Exciting titles are going to be making their way to Max this October, from new seasons of popular shows, movies fresh from the big screen, and plenty of content from across all of Warner Bros Discovery.

For those looking to get their spooky on in the spirit of the season, films such as Beetlejuice, Trick 'r Treat, Final Destination (and its sequels), Scream 1-3, Poltergeist, The Lost Boys, and more will all be available starting at the top of the month.

Check out the list below to see what else is heading to Max in October.

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)The Answer Man (2009)Appaloosa (2008)The Asphalt Jungle (1950)Be Cool (2005)Beetlejuice (1988)Blade Runner 2049 (2017)Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)Charlie Wilson's War (2007)Critters 3 (1991)Daphne & Velma (2018)Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 (ID)Final Destination (2000)Final Destination 3 (2006)The Final Destination (2009)Flashdance (1983)Flight (2012)Freddy vs. Jason (2003)French Connection II (1975)Friday the 13th (2009)Get Shorty (1995)The Golden Child (1986)Hackers (1995)The Haunting (1963)House of Sand and Fog (2004)If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)Jumanji (1995)Kate & Leopold (2001)Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)The Letter (1940)The Lost Boys (1987)Meet Dave (2008)Men at Work (1990)The Mummy (1959)The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)Out of the Past (1947)Pet Sematary (1989)The Phantom of The Opera (2004)Poltergeist (1982)The Pyramid (2014)The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)Roger & Me (1989)Scream (1996)Scream 3 (2000)Small Soldiers (1998)Soylent Green (1973)Species (1995)Species III (2004)Spinout (1966)Teen Spirit (2019)

Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)Trick 'r Treat (2009)Valerie's Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)The Weekend (2019)The Whole Ten Yards (2004)Whose Streets? (2017) Available October 3: Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)

Available October 4: Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)

Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)

Available October 5: BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)

Available October 6: 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)

Available October 7: Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)

Available October 8: 90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

Available October 9: The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)

Available October 12: Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original) Available October 14: Symon's Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)

Available October 15: Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)

Available October 16: Wardens of the North (Animal Planet) Available October 19: Candy Cruz (Max Original)Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)

Available October 20: Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)Cuquin Available October 22: aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)Justice League: Warworld (2023)

Available October 24: Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5 (Food Network)