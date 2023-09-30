What’s it like to be an NHL prospect? Some jitters, and sheer joy

Andrew Cristall is an 18-year-old rink rat with NHL dreams. During the Capitals’ preseason, he took the first step. Svrluga: Tom Wilson, the Capitals’ ‘unicorn,’ is the bridge to a post-Ovechkin era with 63 players, and by Oct. 9, the roster will be down to a maximum of 23.
That means that for a couple of weeks, rookies like Cristall — the youngest player in Washington’s camp this year — are intermixed with entrenched veterans like Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson. For the veterans, preseason can be monotonous and rote, but for young players like Cristall, it can hold special moments. Their joy shines through when they get in the lineup — and permeates throughout the team.
The team hotel, where Cristall and his fellow prospects were staying during training camp, wasn’t far from Washington’s practice facility. They trickled over to the facility for breakfast on their own time, and Cristall arrived shortly before 9 a.m.Cristall loaded up a plate with eggs, potatoes, turkey sausage and bacon. After a light stretch, he put on his gear and taped his sticks before heading into meetings with the coaching staff, his usual routine before a morning skate.
THN Writers Poll: Voting on NHL Overpays, Underpays, Flukes and MoreWhat NHL squad will suffer buyer’s remorse? What player deserves a raise, and whose raise was an overpay? THN polled 34 web staffers for their predictions.