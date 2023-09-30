| What’s in a name? Someone in Mantua, Va., wants an answer.

Is the Mantua neighborhood in Fairfax County, Va., named after the Italian city? Mantua is more present in “Romeo and Juliet” than in “The Taming of the Shrew,” though its main purpose in the teen tragedy is to be a great place to buy poison.

But to paraphrase the Bard, “What’s Mantua to Virginia or Virginia to Mantua?”— known to his family as “Daddy Roy” — developed the suburban enclave in 1949.Sue Kovach Shuman

, author of a book on Mantua published in 2021 as part of Arcadia Publishing’s “Images of America” series. Eakin was a commercial builder who got into residential development. He realized that as the federal government grew, housing would be at a premium, especially after World War II. He looked to the area around Arlington Boulevard, buying up small pieces of land from farmers.Among the properties Eakin purchased was a farm called Mantua. It gave the entire development — now 1,555 homes, many originally sold under racial covenants — its name. The family most closely associated with the 548-acre farm were the, members of which owned it from 1776 to the 1940s. Before Emancipation, enslaved African Americans worked on the land.Share

