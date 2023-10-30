What's ahead for the Mass. family shelter system as it approaches this week's cutoff

Gov. Maura Healey announced on Oct. 16 that that the state's emergency family shelter system will reach capacity by the end of the month. (Steve LeBlanc/AP)This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox,alike to take a dip in the water, you’ll want to have your umbrella and coat back on hand forMassachusetts is slated to stop accepting new arrivalsby a local legal aid group could pose an obstacle.

What’s the reason for the shelter cap? Gov. Maura Healey says the family shelter system — which guarantees housing for families and pregnant women under a 1983 law — is hitting its capacity, due to. Over the last year, the shelter population has more than doubled, from 3,288 households at the end of last October to close to 7,500 now. (State officials say it would hit 13,000 families next June at this rate if they don’t impose a cap.

What happens on Wednesday? The state will begin using a waitlist for new arrivals, meaning eligible families would only get shelter when another family exits the system. And while the state will try to connect those on the waitlist with other assistance programs, there aren’t any plans to provide temporary shelter. headtopics.com

What is the lawsuit's argument? The Boston-based legal aid group Lawyers for Civil Rights argues that the Healey administration can't make such abrupt changes to the state's right-to-shelter law. According to the group, the state is required to give lawmakers 90 days notice before making any significant changes to the shelter system. was announced on Oct. 16.

What are the next steps? LCR's lawsuit is seeking an emergency court hearing today or tomorrow to stop the waitlist system from taking effect Wednesday. Healey has argued they're not changing the system, but just taking steps to handle the growth in families.

What else is the state doing? This morning, Healey's office announced the state will partner with the Biden administration to host This Wednesday is also the deadline

