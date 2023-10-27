What role Speaker Mike Johnson’s religious views play in his politics

Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks after his election at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Oct. 25, 2023.Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson is in his fourth term in Congress, yet many might just be learning about his strongly-held religious views and their influence on his politics.

But his new role as speaker and being second-in-line in presidential succession has cast new light on how those beliefs may color his positions on high-profile culture war issues such as abortion and gay rights.when he was running for Congress in 2016, "I'm a committed Christian and my faith informs everything I do.

MORE: New Speaker Mike Johnson projects unity after 3 weeks of chaos, expects 'aggressive' House schedule"And the founders set that up because they followed the biblical admonition on what a civil society is supposed to look like. headtopics.com

Johnson mentioned his religion prominently in his acceptance speech, saying God helped elevate him to the top House job. Later, on the Capitol steps, Johnson drew on Scripture as well: "I was reminded of the Scripture that says, 'Suffering produces perseverance, perseverance produces character, and character produces hope.' What we need in this country is more hope.""This is a this is a dark time in America, we have a lot of problems and we're really, really hopeful and prayerful.

Johnson hosts the podcast, "Truth Be Told," with his wife, Kelly, who is a licensed pastoral counselor. In it, they discuss "hot topics and current events from a Christian perspective," according to "People have been convinced wrongly that their religious viewpoint is not welcomed in the public square, not welcomed into the conversation, and not welcomed in even a discussion in class in a public school. And that's not right. That's not what the law says," he said in the September 2022 episode. "It's had a tragic effect because people are separating what is 'religious' with 'real life. headtopics.com

