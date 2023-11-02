What Really Happened at the Battle of Versailles

“There was no toilet paper in the bathroom. It was terrible,” Burrows added. “They had the girls there working all day long and didn’t feed them. Something had to be done.” In true showbiz fashion, Liza Minnelli, who was headlining the U.S. segment, convinced everyone that the show must go on.

“So I had to think of what to do myself, which I did there on the stage at Versailles,” he said, recalling how he instructed the models to zigzag across the runway, then line up in the back and fan out in a V-formation before posing at the edge of the stage. The guests went wild.

Chinn said the models were just as inventive as the designers. “Ramona Saunders took this quill and took all the feathers off and stuck it in her bun on the top of her head, so we really didn’t look like, necessarily, people — we sort of looked like creatures from another planet,” she said.“OK, Madonna, I’m sorry darling, but that’s a dance we used to do all the time because, you know, when you vogue, you don’t mess up your clothes.

If the Americans wowed Paris society, the U.S. participants were equally impressed with the finery of Versailles and its illustrious guests. Finishing each other’s sentences, the trio described walking through the sumptuous Hall of Mirrors at night.

Burrows said that although the audience’s reaction made it clear that the Americans had won the evening, the true repercussions only became clear some time afterward. Still, she deplored that half a century later, many Black designers still struggle to have visibility.

