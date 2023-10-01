What Puts 'Coraline' a Cut Above Other Animated Horror

The Big Picture When considering the greatest animated works of the last few decades, Henry Selick's name should be one of the first on your mind.

The Big Picture When considering the greatest animated works of the last few decades, Henry Selick's name should be one of the first on your mind. Selick worked with Disney for many years, where he directed the iconic and ever present The Nightmare Before Christmas which is often understandably but mistakenly attributed to Tim Burton, who instead had a story and production credit. Selick's work on that film quickly rocketed him into a position as a leading figure in the medium of stop-motion animation. Despite this, Selick only worked on two other films in the next twenty years. After the critical success of James and the Giant Peach failed to turn into commercial success, and the 2003 live-action stop-motion hybrid feature Monkeybone was a disappointment in both areas, Selick took a backseat for many years.

The animation studio Laika, which had recently been the subject of a corporate takeover by Nike's owner Phil Knight, was given over to his son Travis Knight soon after Monkeybone released. Knight, having just left a short-lived career as a rapper under the name Chilly Tee (seriously, look it up), had no experience whatsoever in animation. However, he showed not only that he was taking this position seriously, but that he was actually very talented in this field. Knight has since gone on to direct features himself, with Laika's brilliant Kubo and the Two Strings which released in 2016.

Knight's pioneering feature film experience, and Laika's first feature after their rebrand, would be an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novella, Coraline. Gaiman met with Selick before the book was even published and expressed interest in Selick taking on a film adaptation. This all fell into place right as Laika was geared up to make a feature, so the stars aligned for Selick to adapt Gaiman's work with Knight as both a producer and an animator.

Coraline released to acclaim and was a box office success. The film is rightfully held up as a high watermark for 21st century animation, a refreshing and vibrant use of stop-motion as a medium, and a great way in for young audiences interested in family-friendly horror films. However, the element of Coraline that is perhaps more technically precise and artfully motivated than in any other major motion picture is its usage of 3D technology. This, combined with the expert stop-motion craft on display, the great voice cast, and stunning production design makes Coraline one of the greatest treasures of the animated film medium.

Henry Selick Stitches Together Fantasy and Horror for All Ages in 'Coraline' Coraline follows the titular character, voiced by Dakota Fanning, living a mundane life in a new town. Her parents, voiced by John Hodgman and Teri Hatcher, are too preoccupied with the stressors of adult life to pay much attention to their increasingly bored and curious daughter. She discovers a portal behind a mysterious sealed door in their home, and enters to find an alternate universe called the Other World. In this world, she meets a black cat portrayed by Keith David and alternate versions of her parents and all the residents of their neighborhood. This alternate world is warmer and more inviting, but something sinister lurks underneath that will continue drawing Coraline deeper into its spell.

Some movies have obvious attachments to certain times of the year, and Coraline immediately establishes itself as perfect for that October-November range with the gorgeous, autumnal production design. The dark fantasy and horror elements of the plot also make it a great movie to revisit around Halloween-time. The film has some imagery that could be genuinely frightening to younger audiences, but never veers into anything graphic or inappropriate that would disqualify kids from enjoying the movie. Selick is no stranger to a family friendly horror atmosphere, as Jack Skellington and the entire visual style of The Nightmare Before Christmas similarly exudes this accessible but spooky tone.

The dark fantasy aesthetic and the uncanny characterizations of the Other parents make this a perfect starter horror film for children to check out around Halloween. The film balances creepy moments with whimsy, musicality, and comedy that anchor Coraline as a deeply enjoyable, heartwarming movie experience.

'Coraline' Experiments With 3D in an Artful, Gimmick-Free Way Coraline released the same year as Avatar, making 2009 something of an apex for 3D theatrical viewings. Although 3D continued to be common for many years after, and James Cameron has extended a lifeline with the continued expansion of the Avatar franchise, Coraline is the greatest example of a film using 3D technology in a way which is stylistically innovative while also tying into the textual themes of the work itself. 3D can often reveal itself to be a meritless gimmick when used in a way that feels overwhelmingly intended to do nothing other than scrape a few extra dollars into the box office haul. It is always a disappointment to sit through a 3D film after paying an additional charge to find that the only 3D elements are haphazardly constructed visual effects, with one popping out of the screen in an incredibly obvious manner every few minutes to remind you what you paid for.

The 3D in Coraline was captured in a completely new, innovative way. No stop-motion feature had ever utilized stereoscopic 3D before Selick and this crew took on the challenge for Coraline. The process involves shooting everything through two lenses, side by side to create a depth effect. Stop-motion being a medium which uses 3D models instead of drawing to animate, the 3D element of the filming process feels perfectly suited to the form of storytelling.

As Coraline ventures into the Other World, the film reveals even more value in the 3D presentation as the visual look of this alternate dimension grows in vibrancy, depth, and style compared to the "real world." The trapping of the Other World, devised to lure children in and allow the Other Mother's true form to steal their souls, is that it does appear far more aesthetically pleasing than the real world. The boredom and mundanity found in Coraline's everyday life in their new home is thrown out the window in the colorful, exciting Other World. The 3D cinematography brilliantly visualizes this dichotomy.

Ultimately, the effect of 3D technology in the presentation of any movie comes with limitations. Most people do not have 3D TVs, theatrical viewings cost more in 3D, and some find the experience headache inducing — a point James Cameron has hoped to remedy through experimenting with high frame rate 3D. This does not mean it cannot be a valuable addition to a movie going experience. If you have the chance to see Coraline in this format, know that you will struggle to find another movie that makes better use of 3D, and you will open up a new way of appreciating one of the greatest animated films ever made.