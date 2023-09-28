What one motel tells us about survival in post-disaster America

One year after Hurricane Ian, many displaced victims are still without homes, some stuck in makeshift lodgings, such as the El Rancho Motel. In the last 20 years, Florida has seen the number of major hurricanes more than double compared with the two decades prior. “None of them want to live here,” he said. “This was not their dream.

”The couple has been renting rooms to storm victims since 2004, when a family living in their car after Hurricane Charlie drove up, asking how much they’d charge for a night. Some people stay for a long time, like the woman in Room 7, who has been here since Irma hit in 2017. This is not charity, Dana McGrath emphasized, it’s just a different kind of business model.

in a year. The median rent now for an apartment is about $2,500, and low-priced places are hard to come by. Joseph Sull, a veteran in Room 1, was paying $650 for his entire trailer, for multiple rooms and a yard, and a porch and a community. That doesn’t exist anymore. You can’t find “crap” for that price, he said. “I’m on Social Security. You know, I’m 77 years old. It’s hard. It’s hard all the time.”

Dana McGrath has seen a lot of disaster, but Ian was different. Usually, by now, more victims are back on their feet, out of his motel.

and elsewhere, budget motels such as the El Rancho become sudden, lasting catchalls for climate refugees.

Victims then stay there for months, or years, as the broken world around them rebuilds, usually stronger, trendier, more expensive. As the climate continues to warm, more and more Americans will fall like this, too. Billion-dollar catastrophes now happen back-to-back, sometimes hitting the same towns twice.

The El Rancho is a snapshot of this strange kind of post-disaster existence. Are its now-residents grateful to be there? Extremely. But as grateful as they are, they spend many hours staring at the TV, the same beige walls, waiting to hear back from federal and state case workers who keep changing, not knowing if this motel will be their home for good. It’s killing them, Dana McGrath knows, to spend their days this way.

He owns a real estate business and has other ventures, so in his mind, his balance sheet stays even. The McGraths didn’t charge guests for a few weeks after Ian, when the El Rancho was still on generators, its property thrashed. Now, most of the hurricane guests pay $1,400 to $2,000 a month, unless they can’t, then Dana work something out. That might sound high, but factoring in a normal rental’s security deposit, first and last month’s rent, utilities, application and pet fees makes the motel a rare, affordable option. Not to mention the barriers many people with troubled pasts face getting accepted into a place, if there are even any available.Rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment in the Fort Myers area30 percent

Sull is not a special case. Joe Fallon, another veteran, and his wife, Barbara Andrews, three doors down, are just like him. They have fixed incomes, health issues. The trailer they lived in for three years is gone, along with most of their belongings. The couple said they’ve been waiting for FEMA to put them in a trailer since last October, but the agency keeps giving them “the runaround.” FEMA did not respond to comment.

Dana McGrath has seen a lot of disaster, but Ian was different. Usually, by now, more victims are back on their feet, out of his motel. A big problem, he says, is that too many people can barely afford to squeak by, let alone completely rebound.

If it wasn’t for the El Rancho, the McGraths ask, where would these people go? If they sold their motel to the developers who keep making offers, what would it become? And then there is the ultimate question:

“What do they do when I die?” Dana McGrath flicked his cigarette. “You tell me.”

Dana McGrath likes to do and fix everything himself. He especially enjoys getting things unstuck, whether they be drains, generators or lives. He’s had a lot of experience.

The 72-year-old, a local Freemason chapter leader, real estate agent and self-described motelier, started his adult life living in a park tree in rural Missouri, working two jobs, after leaving home as soon as he was legally able. He glosses over that part of his life, simply stating that “the park was favorable to home.”

He was raised tough and got tougher. He survived the Vietnam War and the onslaught of his comrades’ suicides. All that gave him a different gauge on what constitutes a “bad day.” Part of him is still over there, he says, which is why he doesn’t sleep much.In the early ’90s, he and Peggy bought the El Rancho.

Like him, the dingy white roadside inn — built in the 1930s by a fellow Mason — had weathered a lot. The neighborhood was not much better off. “Street walkers used to walk down the street flashing, blasting everybody,” Dana McGrath chuckled. The coupled decided to buy and revive it, modeling the motel after the Days Inns they stayed at with their children, back when “kids ate free.”Share

The neighborhood has cleaned up a bit, too. Although it’s still “redneck,” it’s not as dangerous, according to Dana.

There is still a lot of need, though, and Ian made it much worse. But that’s not because of climate change, he harped. He doesn’t believe in that. It’s the economy, the government’s failure to help and people’s inability to save.

Take the Lopez family. Dana tilts his head left, toward their packed porch as his phone, which rings hundreds of times a day, blares “The Washington Post March.” That family, he said, is the ultimate example of what thousands face: “What do you do?”

When Lopez, 39, knocked on Dana McGrath’s office door last October, he had $1,000 to his name, and he was ready to hand it over for a week’s stay. The motel owner told him to keep it.

The El Rancho still had no power, its power poles snapped. The room would be empty for a while, anyway.

“Should I have taken the $1,000? I could have,” McGrath said. “But I was standing there looking at him …”Home, at that point, for the Lopez family was a giant 10-person tent, the biggest and nicest one Walmart had at the time, which cost them $500. Lopez and his wife, Nymisis Pabon, pitched it on a friend’s lawn

and filled it with air mattresses, an AC unit, TV, video games and what possessions they could salvage from their crushed trailer, which a massive oak tree “completely taco’d.”

A loud, fast talker, Lopez has big hurdles in his recovery path and is open about why. He’s made a lot of mistakes, some big indiscretions. He has a criminal record. Battery charges after a drug deal when he was younger went bad, among others. Violence runs in his family, he says. His dad was in and out, uncles in prison. Left “unguided” he got “sucked into gangs” early. When he turned 12, his grandmother started putting a knife in his pocket, telling him not to pull it out unless he needed to. His fists worked better anyway.

Rehabbing his life has not gone smoothly, either. He’s on probation, in messy custody battles. In 2020, he broke his back slipping on a wet Winn Dixie floor, making his work as a landscaper and roofer extremely painful to do. His wife now works 80 hours a week at a Publix and gas station to support everyone.

But Lopez had been making progress.. In October 2021, the family finally locked down a “huge” home in a trailer park for $1,200 a month. His kids had their own rooms, his dogs had a big backyard, with a lanai. There was privacy. Life, he felt, was “as perfect as it was going to get.”

Not even a year later Ian crushed that stabilizing force in an instant, with the family still inside it. After a spat with the landlord, they were

sleeping outside, feeding the mosquitoes, as Lopez likes to say. Giovanni, his oldest, “was one of the only kids probably taking showers in the school.”

That’s when Lopez breaks down. He hates to think of that terrifying September day. It blew up the life he’d barely been piecing back together. It brought to the surface the shame, sadness and self-loathing he feels at not being able to provide for and properly house his family, for being “a piece of s--- husband.” For having to tell his 5-year-old, Logan, who stands up straighter every time his father says his name, that for the longest time, they “were just camping,” that their homelessness was a fun adventure.

“I had to tell him this is home when he knew, I could see that he knew, this is not home,” Lopez cried.

Logan, serious and always observing, knows the El Rancho isn’t a “home,” either, but he rolls with it. His football practice is down the street, and he can take the city bus pretty easily to school when his dad’s 20-year-old truck won’t start. He shares a tiny bedroom with his grandmother and 3-year-old brother. His parents sleep in a big bed, which Joe Fallon and Barbara Andrews gave the family to use, crammed in the living space. That’s where he likes to eat and watch TV. Their dogs are in the kitchen, clothes and toys fill any open corner. All five people use one bathroom.

There were six, but Giovanni, Lopez’s teenage son, left this past spring, after getting in a big blow-up fight with his dad. It was “because of our living conditions,” Lopez said as he hung his head. “He’s 18 years old, and I had him sleeping in the kitchen.” When Lopez talks about what he lost in the hurricane, its impact on him, he always comes back to his son.“Me losing Giovanni has been probably harder than the hurricane. That hit me harder than anything,” he said. “I didn’t even know what the hell an anxiety attack was until my son left. I caught myself breathing real hard, having to run the hell out of the apartment. Watching anything sad flares it up.”

The family says they are still waiting for reimbursements from FEMA and a trailer from Unite Florida. Pabon, petite with big brown eyes, says she’s been emailing a caseworker from the state’s disaster organization for about three weeks.

After The Post reached out, Unite Florida said it had found a spot for the family a few months ago, but Pabon couldn’t pass a background check. Then things stalled. The group affirmed it is working with her “to identify alternate sheltering solutions.” Lopez said someone from the group finally called them back earlier this week.

Pabon is only 29, but life after Ian, all the hours on her feet, has wrecked her. But she has to keep working — she doesn’t “ever want to be living in a tent with my family again.”

“Experiencing that was so horrible,” she said, slumping in a chair in-between shifts. “A lot of people think you can just get back on your feet, two to three months, you’re back to normal.”Normal is what Joseph Sull dreams of. He wakes up most days now wondering why he does. “What’s the point?” he asks. Every day is the same. Every day, he swings his feet out from under a brown-and-white Walmart quilt that he doesn’t own but has become his most special possession. He’s taken it with him from room to room to room since his first night here, after being rescued from his flooded trailer. Peggy McGrath keeps offering to wash it. Sull keeps waving her off. He doesn’t know why. She does.He then opens his door, drags an old desk chair to the edge and sits where he can feel something fresh, the humid Florida air. He sits there, he calculates, about 12 hours a day, portioning out his tobacco, tossing nuts to two squirrels he’s claimed as his pets. He refuses to name them, though, assuming he’ll lose them, too, at some point. People come, go; he has to look at his phone to find out what day it is.

“I had a life before, in my other place,” he said, talking about his friends, their old bar.

Each night he stays at the El Rancho, the little money that he has dwindles. He budgets that he’s got four more months left here, then? “Maybe Dana will work something out for me,” he shrugged.

One blazing hot afternoon in July, Sull taped a piece of white paper under the gold 1 on his door. “Don’t want to do this anymore,” he scrawled.Can you blame him? Dana McGrath folds his hands. “What else can he do?”