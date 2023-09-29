‘What Not to Wear’ hosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly just ended their tumultuous 10-year feud

The pair opened up about their reconciliation during a tearful joint interview on “Today with Hoda & Jenna.” Kelly chimed in that they “don’t really hate each other” — even after all this time.

“After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, ‘I can’t take this anymore,'” he explained of reaching out. “We love each other, as a matter of fact.”

Stacy London and Clinton Kelly on “What Not to Wear.”Stacy London and Clinton Kelly launched the show in 2003.Stacy London and Clinton Kelly on the ‘Today’ show.“We have very strong feelings toward each other,” Kelly continued. “So I reached out to Stacy and I was like, ‘Can we put this behind us? Let’s talk it out.’ And we had a really emotional conversation. It was during the pandemic, sort of as the pandemic was ending. And we just talked through it all.”

Their epic blowout began following the release of Kelly’s 2017 book, “I Hate Everyone, Except You,” where he wrote he “either adored her or despised her” and they spent “too much time” together against their “own free will.”