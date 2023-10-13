What Jobs Brandan & Mary Do For A Living After 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Brandan DeNuccio and Mary Demasu-ay have been testing out various ideas to make money in the Philippines. Brandan and his Filipina girlfriend Mary became quite a controversial couple since their debut in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.
Brandon recently revealed that he had just $306 left in his savings account and asked Mary if her grandfather could give them a loan. He had been paying Mary’s bills, including her phone bill and didn’t have enough money for the next month. Mary broke down into tears when Brandan suggested the loan idea.
Brandan & Mary Use Their 90 Day Fiancé Fame To Make Money Brandan and Mary have gained quite a lot of followers on social media ever since they started their 90 Day Fiancé journey. They have a joint TikTok account with over 56,000 followers and Brandan has 1,695 plus followers on Instagram, while Mary has above 5,237 followers. headtopics.com
Brandan & Mary Charge $50 For A Personalized Video Call Brandan and Mary are also selling Filipino snacks such as Boy Bawang, Ding Dong, and Chippy to interested fans in boxes at a price of $50. Even “mystery boxes” are on offer at $40. Moreover, Brandan and Mary are offering personalized video calls at the cost of $50. A direct message from Brandan and Mary would cost a fan $30.
It cannot be confirmed if Brandan has plans to get a stable job in the Philippines or if he will continue to help Mary on the farm. But the young 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple is enterprising and might just be able to launch an online business if one of their hustles manages to take off.Source: Mary Demasu-ay/Instagram, the. headtopics.com