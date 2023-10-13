What is white phosphorus and is Israel’s alleged use a war crime?

Video captured on Oct. 11 appears to show Israeli forces using white phosphorus in an attack on the Gaza City port, according to analysis by Human Rights Watch. (Video: The Washington Post), and video of what appears to be white phosphorus released over Gaza City on Wednesday has been separately verified as authentic by The Washington Post.

The Israel Defense Forces said they “are currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza,” The Post reported.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

UN human rights body extends mandate for expert on Russia amid deteriorating human rights situationThe UN Human Rights Council has taken the decision to renew the work of an expert who created the mandate to continue scrutinizing human rights in Russia for another year.

Israel Used White Phosphorus in Gaza Attack, Human Rights Watch FindsVideos show multiple airbursts of white phosphorus launched over the Gaza City port and two areas along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorous in Gaza, LebanonHuman Rights Watch on Thursday accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions in its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, saying the use of such weapons puts civilians at risk of serious and long-term injury.

Rod Stewart rejects Saudi Arabia concert opportunity over their human rights abusesMusician Rod Stewart said in a statement posted to his Instagram that he turned down an opportunity for a concert in Saudi Arabia over his concerns for human rights.

A UN-backed expert will continue scrutinizing human rights in Russia for another yearThe U.N.’s top human rights body has agreed to renew the work of an independent expert who has reported on deteriorating human rights conditions in Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched all-out war on Ukraine last year

A UN-backed expert will continue scrutinizing human rights in Russia for another yearThe U.N.’s top human rights body has agreed to renew the work of an independent expert who has reported on deteriorating human rights conditions in Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched all-out war on Ukraine last year.