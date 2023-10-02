What is the PKK, the Kurdish rebel group behind bomb blast in Turkey?

Read more:

Reuters

Turkey launches airstrikes against Kurdish militants following deadly Ankara blastTurkey’s military carried out airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in northern Iraq on Sunday, just hours after the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing in the capital in the latest attack of its nearly four-decade long insurgency.

