What is Hamas? Here's what to know

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque, destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, early Monday. Israel's military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip.

Hamas is the Arabic acronym for the Islamic Resistance Movement, and a recognition of the group's roots and early ties to one of the Sunni world's most prominent groups, the Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in the 1920s.The group has vowed to annihilate Israel and has been responsible for many suicide bombings and other deadly attacks on civilians and Israeli soldiers.

The U.S. State Department has designated Hamas a terrorist group in 1997. The European Union and other Western countries also consider it a terrorist organization.Hamas won 2006 parliamentary elections elections and in 2007 violently seized control of the Gaza Strip from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. headtopics.com

Israel responded to the Hamas takeover with a blockade on Gaza, restricting movement of people and goods in and out of the territory in a step it says is needed to keep the group from developing weapons. The blockade has ravaged Gaza's economy, and Palestinians accuse Israel of collective punishment.Over the years, Hamas received backing from Arab countries, such as Qatar and Turkey.

Yehia Sinwar, in Gaza, and Ismail Haniyeh, who lives in exile, are Hamas' current leaders. They realigned the group's leadership with Iran and its allies, including Lebanon's Hezbollah. Since then, many of the group's leaders relocated to Beirut.Hamas has always espoused violence as a means to liberate occupied Palestinian territories and has called for the annihilation of Israel. headtopics.com

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

