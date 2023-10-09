What is Hamas, and who is the commander known as ‘The Guest’ behind the terror attack on Israel?

Hamas launched a land, air, and sea attack against Israel early Saturday, and the death toll continues to rise on both sides after Israel declared war against the militant group, the first time the nation has done so since 1973.

One of two major political parties within the Palestinian territory, Hamas is responsible for suicide attacks against Israeli civilians, as well as the kidnapping and killing of Israeli soldiers. While deemed a terrorist group by the United States and several other nations, it has also been the governing body in the Gaza Strip since 2007.

The other political party is Fatah, which dominates the Palestine Liberation Organization. Fatah rules in the West Bank and renounces violence. Unlike the PLO, however, Hamas does not recognize Israel's right to exist as a state and speaks frequently about driving all Jews from the state. headtopics.com

Egyptian and Syrian forces later invaded Israel on Yom Kippur in October 1973 in an attempt to persuade Israel to negotiate better terms for Arab countries. Nearly 2,700 Israeli soldiers died during the 19-day war.

Hamas first employed suicide bombing in April 1993, five months before PLO leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin signed the Oslo Accords. It established limited self-governance in parts of Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority. Hamas condemned the accords and the recognition of Israel. headtopics.com

In 2008, Israel launched an attack on Hamas targets in response to rocket fire from Gaza. A ground war between the two ended in 1,200 Palestinian and 13 Israeli deaths. Israel and Palestinian groups agreed to unilateral ceasefires in January 2009, with Israel withdrawing from Gaza.

