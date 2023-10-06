What is Hamas?

GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 07: Smoke rises after Palestinian members of the Ezz Al-Din Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas burn military armored vehicle belonging to Israeli forces near Gaza Strip, Gaza on October 07, 2023. (Photo by Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)the Council on Foreign Relations.Hamas governs over two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The rival party to Hamas is called Fatah. It dominates the Palestine Liberation Organization. The Palestine Liberation Organization rules in the West Bank. “The Hamas takeover of Gaza followed its win in Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006 – the last time they were held. Hamas accused Abbas of conspiring against it. Abbas described what happened as a coup,” according tosaid. It was established as the political arm of Gaza. It was created after a Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.
The charter of Hamas was started in 1988 and called for "the destruction of Israel and the establishment of an Islamic society in historic Palestine." The organization first "employed" suicide bombing in April of 1993. This was five months before Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin signed the Oslo Accords. According to, the Oslo Accords was a pact made to limit self-government in the West Bank and Gaza. This area was called the Palestinian Authority.
Yahya Sinwar overlooks the day-to-day from Gaza. Sinwar used to be the head of Hamas’s military wing. He was also in prison in Israel for 22 years. He was freed in 2011.