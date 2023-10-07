What Is Christian's Steiner's Anonymous Discord Server He Mentioned On 90 Day Fiancé?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 star Christian Allgood has a Discord server called Steiner’s Anonymous that he mentioned in the Tell All.

Christian had flirted with an American woman at a bar in London. Cleo, who's a student, was not with him as she was attending class. Christian not only flirted with the woman, named Debra, but he had invited her over to Cleo’s place so they could all celebrate Thanksgiving together.

“Shall we say, basically, if you’re like a cool person, you’re. a Steiner,” Christian explained. He said he “created” it with a couple of his buddies. It started as code work. So, instead of saying he slept with someone, Christian would say he “got some Stein. headtopics.com

Christian Flirted With A Girl On "Steiner's Anonymous" Discord Server “I don’t treat people different based on the fact that they’re a woman,” he said to defend his actions. However, Cleo’s friend Jane exposed Christian in front of his cast members, much to Cleo’s displeasure.

How To Join Christian's Steiner's Anonymous Server? The woman that Christian was talking to was “pretty active.” What made Cleo uncomfortable was the fact that the woman found Christian attractive and was showing an interest in him. “I like making friends, I cast a very wide net,” said Christian, who doesn’t mind inviting more people to join his “Steiner’s Anonymous” chat board. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

‘Total team win’: Argyle Liberty Christian Warriors dominate Fort Worth ChristianHead coach Jason Witten and the Warriors dominated the Cardinals in every aspect of the game. Prior to halftime, the officials implemented a running clock.

Anonymous Phillies fan buys beer for entire section during Wild Card gameOne Phillies fan spent a reported $4,500 on beer for an entire section to enjoy during Game 2 of the Wild Card series at Citizens Bank Park.

Greenfield PD arrest man exposing genitals in Walmart, credit new anonymous tip platformJames Howell joined WRTV as a digital content producer in March 2022.

Anonymous Content Hit With Round of LayoffsA small round of layoffs has

Anonymous Content Cuts StaffThe management and production firm, which has upcoming projects like 'True Detective' season four and 'The Nickel Boys' feature adaptation in the works, laid off about 8 percent of 170 employees.

Anonymous Content Layoffs Impact 8% Of CompanyAdd Anonymous Content to the list of entertainment companies hit by layoffs, as Deadline has confirmed that around 8% of staffers were let go on Friday. Cuts at the company, heretofore home to arou…