What is an immediate annuity? Why retirees might want to consider one right now.

This article is reprinted by permission from NerdWallet. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet, Inc. does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.

Now may be a good time for retirees to buy an immediate annuity, since payouts are the highest they’ve been in a decade, says Rob Williams, managing director of wealth management at Charles Schwab SCHW, -4.20%.

A major source of guaranteed income is Social Security, and some people still have traditional pensions. If you don’t have enough guaranteed income to cover essential living costs, though, an immediate annuity could fill in the gap, says Wade Pfau, author of “Retirement Planning Guidebook.

Immediate annuities can help you ride out down markets, Williams notes. The steady stream of income could help you avoid selling investments to meet living expenses, he says.How much you can get from an immediate annuity There are many types of annuities, and some are mind-bendingly complex. headtopics.com

That’s a relatively cheap form of insurance and could provide some reassurance to people who worry the insurance company will “win” if they die early, Williams says. Some companies sell annuities with cost-of-living adjustments in each subsequent year, but initial payouts are much smaller. For our hypothetical couple, a 3% annual inflation adjustment would result in payouts ranging from $359 to $379 to start, according to ImmediateAnnuities.com.

Your state’s guaranty association protects your annuity up to certain limits if your insurer fails. In California, for example, the association covers 80% of annuity value up to $250,000, but the maximum coverage available per individual is $300,000.

