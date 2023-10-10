The funeral for Israeli soldier Yuval Ben Yaakov, who died during fighting with Hamas militants in the kibbutz of Kfar Menahem, near the border with the Gaza Strip. (Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)As violence erupted in Israel this weekend, Hamas militants infiltrated several communal settlements known as kibbutz near the border with Gaza.

Organized communities unique to Israel, kibbutzim were once known for their collectivist culture and agrarian lifestyle, though most have since been privatized. And even as many such communities become synonymous with tragedy, kibbutzim maintain a legacy as one of the most successful socialist experiments in history, with as many as 270 at their peak.

“No other movement has had 270 communities following such a similar philosophy,” over such a long period of time, said David Leach, a professor at the University of Victoria in Canada and author of“The Mystery of the Kibbutz: Egalitarian Principles in a Capitalist... headtopics.com

likened a typical kibbutz to a “picturesque village in the countryside,” with small apartments, lush walking paths and amenities, the kind of a place where children roam freely. They are built on principles of “communal and cooperative living, equal sharing and mutual assistance,” he said.

Named for the Hebrew word for “gathering,” kibbutzim first emerged in the early 1900s, with the development of the farming commune Degania around 1910. Jewish settlers behind the movement envisioned the kibbutzim as a place where Zionism met Marxism. headtopics.com

Kibbutzim and kibbutz culture were originally dominated by Ashkenazi Jews, or Jews of Eastern European descent, and were seen as less inclusive of those of Middle Eastern descent.These communities ranged from 50 residents to 2,000 and cropped up in places such as the border with Lebanon, the Jordan River and around the Gaza Strip, and many were originally built on what was then Palestinian land.

