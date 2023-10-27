What if you can't afford a mammogram? There's help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every woman age 40 and up is supposed to be getting annual mammograms. But what if you can't afford it?The Buddy Bus is a new mobile mammography unit going around the First Coast to make getting mammograms easy. It's a joint project of First Coast News and Baptist / MD Anderson.

One recent stop was in the 32209 zip code, an area with underserved women. The Center of Hope in the Emmett Reid Community Center on 1093 West 6th organized a pink party to inspire women to sign up. Breast cancer survivor Deanna Stewart (right) gets the prize! She's our Buddy Check Champ for helping women sign up for mammograms.

Some women did not have insurance or a primary care doctor. But center leaders helped them navigate the system to sign up.Some women at the event say they get nervous thinking about having a mammogram. But others at the pink party reassured them it's not that nerve-racking. And it doesn't really hurt headtopics.com

Have you signed up your office or your group for the Buddy Bus? We'll come right to your parking lot. It's an easy process, which takes just about 15 minutes on the Buddy Bus. It's totally private. They take only one woman inside at a time.

