What happens when the federal government shuts down?

Washington, DC is on the brink of a shutdown after 21 House Republicans helped vote down a measure to fund the government past 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

) will preside over the first federal shutdown since December 2018.“That’s real, and that’s what makes me angry.”

All congressional tours must also be led by lawmakers not staff. Presidential appointees will continue to be paid for their work during a shutdown, while essential and non-essential federal employees, US military service members and White House staff won’t receive pay.

with agency heads determining which employees are essential.

Both "excepted" and furloughed employees will receive back pay after appropriations resume.

The White House chief of staff says it's on House Republicans to avert a shutdownJeff Zients has been getting the White House prepared for the first government shutdown of the Biden administration. Here's what the chief of staff told NPR about it.

McCarthy and other lawmakers have said they would forgo their congressional salaries, but White House officials dismissed the move as a stunt.

“Members of Congress have to get paid, constitutionally,” White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said.

“So, maybe he’ll put it in a sock drawer, I don’t know. But they have to get paid during a shutdown. That’s theater. That is theater.”

“I will tell you, the guy who picks up the trash in my office won’t get a paycheck,” Young added.

If he is unable to strike a quick deal with Democrats, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will preside over the first federal shutdown since December 2018.“That’s real, and that’s what makes me angry.”

Interns and other employees in congressional buildings will not receive pay or retroactive pay once the shutdown lifts.

All congressional tours must also be led by lawmakers not staff.

Who works and is paid in federal agencies during a shutdown?

Presidential appointees will continue to be paid for their work during a shutdown, while essential and non-essential federal employees, US military service members and White House staff won’t receive pay.

Essential federal employees deemed to be conducting “excepted work” will not be furloughed, according to

with agency heads determining which employees are essential.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned his colleagues in the lower chamber against shutting the government down earlier this month.

Both "excepted" and furloughed employees will receive back pay after appropriations resume.

President Biden's senior-most aides are expected to be

in the event of a shutdown, CNN reports, and will continue to assist the 80-year-old commander in chief.

Payments from federal benefits programs. including Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, will continue to be distributed.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food benefits to low-income families and is administered by the Department of Agriculture, has a $6 billion contingency reserve that will be used to provide households with assistance as usual through October.

November SNAP benefits may be interrupted if the shutdown drags on.

"I've seen a few of them over the years. They never have produced a policy change and they've always been a loser for Republicans politically," McConnell said.

State funds may be used to fund SNAP benefits, but without any federal reimbursement guarantee.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC, also administered by the USDA, has a contingency fund that will dry up “just a few days” after a shutdown, according to the White House.

When the contingency fund is exhausted, states will be forced to access unspent WIC money to keep the program running.

Most will close.

The parks rely on Congress and appropriations to pay staff salaries and keep them running and accessible to the public.

Some, such as the National Mall in Washington and Gateway National Park in San Francisco, will remain accessible to the public with reduced services, like access to clean restrooms.

Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo in Washington

through at least Oct. 7, in the event of a shutdown, through the use of prior-year funds.

Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security officers are considered essential workers and must work through a shutdown without pay.

Air traffic controllers in the process of being trained by the Federal Aviation Administration would be furloughed.

Past federal government shutdowns, however, have led to “significant delays and longer wait times for travelers,” the White House warns.US Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a shutdown and all Post Offices will remain open.

The Postal Service is “generally funded through the sale of our products and services, and not by tax dollars,” the USPS.

“The USPS is not an appropriated federal agency, and Mail Handlers will still receive paychecks and will still report to work,” the National Postal Mail Handlers Union also told members earlier this month.