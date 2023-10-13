What happens if SEC doesn’t appeal Grayscale spot Bitcoin ETF ruling?

The SEC must appeal Grayscale’s win in a D.C. Appeals Court on Oct. 13, or it will have to approve — or try to delay — the firm’s Bitcoin ETF bid.

While many observers don’t believe the securities regulator will attempt to appeal the court’s decision, analysts say there could still be ways for the SEC to delay approval of Grayscale’s spot Bitcoin ETF conversion.

On Oct. 13, the SEC must either appeal the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, request the Appeals Court revisit its ruling, orresponding to an X user's question, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balcunas said an appeal was unlikely, though there could still be other hurdles happening. headtopics.com

“In this scenario, the new denial could itself then be subject to another appeal by GBTC to the D.C. Circuit,” wrote the firm. Another delay scenario, according to Ropes & Gray, would be if the New York Stock Exchange has to make a new filing to list GBTC — then it is possible the SEC could take up to eight months to reach a decision on the ETF.

