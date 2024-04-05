What Happened to the Real-Life Mike Williams After Deepwater Horizon?

The ending of 2016's Deepwater Horizon may leave some viewers wondering more about what happened to the real-life Mike Williams after the film's titular tragedy. Played by Mark Wahlberg in the disaster film , Mike Williams was a Chief Electronics Technician tasked with preparing a drill team for an operation off the coast of Louisiana. The oil drilling rig, Deepwater Horizon , was helmed by private contractor Transocean, though the company was operating on behalf of BP.

The biographical diaster movie is based on the events of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and subsequent oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. ...the Deepwater Horizon tragedy irrevocably altered the real-life Mike Williams' life. Deepwater Horizon's true story hinges on survivors' accounts as well as a notable New York Times article on the subject, 'Deepwater Horizon's Final Hours

