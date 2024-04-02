What happened to the Black assistant coaches arrested in 2017?

A look at what happened to the four Black assistant coaches arrested in 2017 as part of the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball: TONY BLAND — Southern Cal assistant received two years of probation after pleading guilty to a bribery charge. Coached at St. Bernard High School in the LA area. Got the most lenient treatment from the NCAA and could be eligible to work in college again as soon as this month.

His head coach, Andy Enfield, who is white, stayed on until this week, when he accepted a new job at SMU. LAMONT EVANS — Oklahoma State assistant was sentenced to three months in prison for conspiracy to commit bribery. Agreed to pay $22,000. Ten-year ban from NCAA. Now living in Florida. Evans' boss at OSU, Brad Underwood, who is white, left for a job at Illinois. CHUCK PERSON — Auburn assistant pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge. Received two years’ probation and 200 hours community service. Runs developmental basketball program in Atlanta area

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oakland’s coach nearly died in 2017, so Kentucky doesn’t scare himAfter 40 years at the same school, Greg Kampe is now coaching a former player’s son and loving his job more than ever.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

2017's Total Eclipse May Have Caused a Spike in Road FatalitiesThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »

Strongest solar storm since 2017 hits Earth but leaves aurora chasers in the darkDaisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Apple's new television commercial stars an iPhone feature that debuted in 2017Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

2024 Eclipse: Traffic was a nightmare in 2017, TxDOT hopes to keep things movingThe 2017 solar eclipse led to several massive backups on roadways in the path of totality. TxDOT is taking steps to help keep traffic moving on April 8.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

BlackRock Joins Asset Tokenization Race; North Korea Hackers Stole $3B in Crypto Since 2017'CoinDesk Daily' host Jennifer Sanasie breaks down the biggest headlines impacting the crypto industry today, as BlackRock enters the tokenization race with a new fund on the Ethereum network. Plus, FTX CEO John J. Ray III pushes back against Sam Bankman-Fried’s claims that customers lost “zero” money in the exchange’s collapse.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »