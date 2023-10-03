What Happened To Laura Perez After My 600-Lb Life Season 7

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Laura Perez is one of many fan-favorite My 600-lb Life stars, and there is curiosity about her life after the show. When she was introduced to the top reality TV show, Laura weighed 594 pounds and realized she needed to embark on a weight loss journey. She struggled with mobility and needed a wheelchair with an oxygen tank attached.

Laura's My 600-lb Life weight loss journey was not the smoothest possible, which made her perseverance all the more admirable. Instead of a gastric bypass procedure, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan had to perform a gastrectomy. The surgeon removed four-fifths of her stomach due to her enlarged liver and spleen. Sadly, she almost died of pneumonia after the procedure showcased in the series. However, she eventually recovered and dropped a staggering 237 pounds by the end of her TLC stint. She ultimately slimmed down to 182 pounds.

Laura Got Divorced After My 600-Lb Life Laura had a husband while she was being filmed for the show. He was introduced to the viewers as Joey. Interestingly, Joey and Laura's marriage seemed to hit a rocky patch when she started losing weight, as he didn't like that she was slimming down. Unfortunately, he was likely an enabler and couldn't handle her new independence.

Read more:

screenrant »

NATO Confirms 600 UK Troops Deployed to KosovoNATO reportedly confirmed that 600 British troops will be deployed in Kosovo after a battle between police and armed Serbs holed up in a monastery turned a quiet village in northern Kosovo into a war zone this week.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Summer-like warmth continuesCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

Laura Washington: Black voters sympathize with migrants, but listen up, DemocratsBlack Chicagoans are asked to step aside for one more crisis, for one more group or issue that must be tended to first.

Groundbreaking choreographer Rudy Perez, a trailblazer of postmodern dance, dies at age 93Groundbreaking choreographer Rudy Perez, a pioneer of 1960s postmodern dance, died Friday of complications from asthma. He was 93.

Meet The Editor with Laura Ingham, Deputy Director of Vogue’s Global Fashion Network1:00pm ET / 6:00pm BST, October 26, 2023

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Laura Perez is one of many fan-favorite My 600-lb Life stars, and there is curiosity about her life after the show. When she was introduced to the top reality TV show, Laura weighed 594 pounds and realized she needed to embark on a weight loss journey. She struggled with mobility and needed a wheelchair with an oxygen tank attached. Unfortunately, like most of the cast members featured on My 600-lb Life, Laura's weight gain was triggered by her difficulties as a child. She never shared with her parents that she was sexually abused; instead, she turned to food for solace.

Laura's My 600-lb Life weight loss journey was not the smoothest possible, which made her perseverance all the more admirable. Instead of a gastric bypass procedure, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan had to perform a gastrectomy. The surgeon removed four-fifths of her stomach due to her enlarged liver and spleen. Sadly, she almost died of pneumonia after the procedure showcased in the series. However, she eventually recovered and dropped a staggering 237 pounds by the end of her TLC stint. She ultimately slimmed down to 182 pounds.

Laura Got Divorced After My 600-Lb Life Laura had a husband while she was being filmed for the show. He was introduced to the viewers as Joey. Interestingly, Joey and Laura's marriage seemed to hit a rocky patch when she started losing weight, as he didn't like that she was slimming down. Unfortunately, he was likely an enabler and couldn't handle her new independence. Joey became less interested in the marriage with every weight loss milestone she reached. The last straw may have been her decision to get a job, as Joey wanted her to stay home. The My 600-lb Life alum has since moved on; she married Eric Juarez in 2018, and they have two children.

Laura Perez Has A Strong Support System After My 600-Lb Life Laura's family was a robust support system, although her relatives are interested in preparing and enjoying food as a family tradition. They are always supportive of one another. Laura shared that she and Joey were homeless at one point. They had a rough couple of months, and were behind on rent, which led to an eviction. She shared that her sister gave them a place to stay.

Laura's weight loss story is an inspirational one, to say the least. She kept pushing and didn't let anyone or anything stop her. She even had to fight for her life, but she kept swinging until she won. She is a beloved My 600-Lb Life cast member, and her success is an inspiration.