What Future Castaways Should Learn From Hannah’s ‘Survivor 45’ Quit

The Big Picture Survivor 45 started with the Lulu and Belo tribes competing with moving logs and then doing a puzzle. The prize for the tribe to win is a flint, a pot, and a machete. They both failed to get the machete and that meant the castaways struggled with making their shelter and getting food. Lulu lost the challenge and had to go to Tribal Council.

Hannah Rose Struggled With Nicotine Withdrawal on Survivor 45 Hannah was on Lulu and had a good relationship with Brandon Donlon who was also struggling. "I hit a wall," she told him after finding out they didn't get the reward. "I am not survivorly." She admitted to wanting to lie down in a shelter, but they didn't have one.

Owen from Survivor 44 recapped the episode on Rob Has a Podcast. He revealed how he physically prepared for the show. "I remember cutting out sugar, caffeine, everything for like two months leading up to going," he told Rob Cesterino. "I feel like for someone dying to get on the show like you mentioned in the new era you would want that part of your preparation.

So it's important for future castaways to wean themselves off of any substances that alter their brain and behavior months before the show. That way being without them isn't such a shock to their system. It's also helpful for castaways to gain weight to prepare for going without food. Carson Garrett from last season not only prepared by practicing puzzles, but by gaining weight. headtopics.com

