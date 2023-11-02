What Fall Book Should I Read? Fall Quiz

United States Headlines Read more: BUZZFEED »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SCREENRANT: The Wheel Of Time Book 2: The Great Hunt Is Getting A Comic Book AdaptationRobert Jordan's 2nd novel in his beloved The Wheel of Time series, The Great Hunt, is finally being adapted into comic book form by Dynamite.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

COMINGSOONNET: Fall 2 & 3 Ordered as Capstone Envisions Survival Thriller FranchiseFall, the 2022 survival thriller, is set to become a franchise as Capstone Pictures has ordered two sequels: Fall 2 and Fall 3.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕

LADAILYNEWS: Desert Book Festival shines light on Twentynine Palms’ literary landscapeDesert writers and readers come together at inaugural event. UFOs are one topic. Columnist David Allen makes the drive.

Source: ladailynews | Read more ⮕

CBSNEWS: Oprah book club: Author Jesmyn Ward reads 'Let Us Descend' excerptOprah Winfrey selected 'Let Us Descend' by Jesmyn Ward as the latest pick for her book club. Watch Ward read an excerpt from her book.

Source: CBSNews | Read more ⮕

PHILLYDAILYNEWS: Black doctors of the Civil War: New book reveals hidden history'Without Concealment, Without Compromise: The Courageous Lives of Black Civil War Surgeons,' includes the stories of three doctors with Philly roots.

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: Power Book III: Raising Kanan (2021)Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to the crime drama series and explores the life of Kanan before his entrance into the drug dealing world. As the young Kanan begins to make a name for himself, he discovers playing the game means stepping in the path of competitors and corrupt detectives who seek to destabilize the lives of his community.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕