What Does The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Do For A Living?

Gerry lost his wife, Toni, in 2017. Toni had just retired, and she and Gerry just bought their lakeside dream home in Indiana when Toni suddenly fell ill and quickly passed away from a bacterial infection. Gerry spent many years mourning before he felt ready to find love again. Gerry and Toni have two daughters, now in their forties, who support their dad in giving love another shot.
The Golden Bachelor Fans Are Loving Gerry Close This premier season of The Golden Bachelor has been a hit among Bachelor Nation fans and those new to the franchise. Gerry's deeply caring and empathetic nature has shown through, and he has not only captivated all the women trying to form connections but also viewers. Ratings have been high for the senior dating show, and Gerry's charisma and authenticity are some of the main reasons for that.
Gerry is also a fun-loving person who does seem his age. Between his love of pickleball, offroading, and old cars, coupled with his sports team enthusiasm and family-oriented activity hobbies, Gerry presents as a Renaissance man. He is trying to find the woman he can't live without, with a zest for life and an open heart.
Gerry Is A Retired Restaurant Franchise Owner Gerry has an interesting work history that is defined by his past as a restaurant franchise owner. Now-retired Gerry used to own Mr. Quick Restaurants in the ’70s. He became a partner in 1978 and then the sole owner. Mr. Quick was a "quick-serve, hamburger chain" that "peaked in popularity in the 1960s-1970s with over 300 locations in 13 different states.
