What Does The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Do For A Living?

Gerry lost his wife, Toni, in 2017. Toni had just retired, and she and Gerry just bought their lakeside dream home in Indiana when Toni suddenly fell ill and quickly passed away from a bacterial infection. Gerry spent many years mourning before he felt ready to find love again. Gerry and Toni have two daughters, now in their forties, who support their dad in giving love another shot.

The Golden Bachelor Fans Are Loving Gerry Close This premier season of The Golden Bachelor has been a hit among Bachelor Nation fans and those new to the franchise. Gerry's deeply caring and empathetic nature has shown through, and he has not only captivated all the women trying to form connections but also viewers. Ratings have been high for the senior dating show, and Gerry's charisma and authenticity are some of the main reasons for that.

Gerry is also a fun-loving person who does seem his age. Between his love of pickleball, offroading, and old cars, coupled with his sports team enthusiasm and family-oriented activity hobbies, Gerry presents as a Renaissance man. He is trying to find the woman he can't live without, with a zest for life and an open heart.

Gerry Is A Retired Restaurant Franchise Owner Gerry has an interesting work history that is defined by his past as a restaurant franchise owner. Now-retired Gerry used to own Mr. Quick Restaurants in the ’70s. He became a partner in 1978 and then the sole owner. Mr. Quick was a "quick-serve, hamburger chain" that "peaked in popularity in the 1960s-1970s with over 300 locations in 13 different states.

United States Headlines Read more: SCREENRANT »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USWEEKLY: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Is In 'Uncharted Waters' Ahead of HometownsGerry Turner reveals what he hopes to get out of his three hometown dates in Us Weekly's exclusive 'Golden Bachelor' sneak peek

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: When Was The Golden Bachelor Filmed?When was Gerry Turner's Bachelor Nation debut filmed? Discover the timeline of Golden Bachelor season 1 to determine whether he is already engaged.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

PHILLYDAILYNEWS: Susan Noles of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ dishes on her experience on the show and repping DelcoSusan Noles of 'The Golden Bachelor' chats with The Philadelphia Inquirer about her time on the show, her ideal Philly hometown date, and what we didn't see from her last episode.

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: ‘Golden Bachelor’ Finalist Leslie Fhima: 5 Things to KnowLeslie Fhima is one of the final three contestants vying for Gerry Turner’s heart on season 1 of ‘The Golden Bachelor’

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

COLLIDER: ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Ladies Prove Catfights Are for All AgesDating shows are a competition but the women on The Golden Bachelor are not letting age define them fighting for love.

Source: Collider | Read more ⮕

SLATE: Golden Bachelor Recap: The Roses Before HometownsWe demand justice for Ellen!

Source: Slate | Read more ⮕